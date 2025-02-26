Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Highlights Bucky Irving's Impact
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a few really good draft picks in the last few years, and their 2024 star running back could be the next in the bunch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht reflected on the immediate impact of running back Bucky Irving during his rookie season at his NFL Combine press conference. Irving’s racked up 1,514 total yards and 8 touchdowns which were a major key to the team’s success. Irving’s performance not only elevated the Buccaneers’ offense but may have also contributed to a broader shift in the perception of the running back position across the league.
Licht acknowledged that Irving played a key role in the team’s success, noting how his dynamic presence complemented fellow running back Rachaad White.
READ MORE: Where did Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield rank among quarterbacks last season?
“I’m sure it has [been] part of that, and justly deserved,” Licht said. “He’s been a fantastic player for us in a short amount of time so it has a lot to do with it. He accelerated our offense a little bit – added a new dimension along with Rachaad [White] and we have an awesome running backs room right now. But yeah, he probably had a lot to do with it.”
The Buccaneers’ decision to draft Irving has proven to be a major success, despite last year’s class not being viewed as particularly deep at the position. At the podium, Licht expressed how thrilled he was with the selection, emphasizing that scouting goes beyond consensus opinions.
“Oh yeah, [I’m] very happy,” Licht said. “This is a good running backs draft so it kind of goes to show you, last year we didn’t think it was as deep but we hit a home run. It doesn’t matter in a draft if the experts or the pundits are saying it’s very strong or weak at a certain position. You can still find a great player.”
Licht’s comments at the Combine reaffirmed just how valuable Irving has been to Tampa Bay’s offense. His versatility, explosiveness, and character have made him an essential part of the Buccaneers’ future, and his rookie season may have helped reshape how teams evaluate the position moving forward.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024