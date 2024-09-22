Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2005 and just the fifth time in franchise history as they host the Denver Broncos from Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are coming off a tough road victory over the Detroit Lions while the Denver Broncos have struggled through two weeks going 0-2.
Follow along here with us at BucsGameday as we provide live in-game updates for the Buccaneers third game of the 2024 season against the Denver Broncos.
PREGAME:
- Bucs’ Inactives: WR Kameron Johnson, S Antoine Winfield Jr., OLB Jose Ramirez, NT Vita Vea, T Luke Goedeke, TE Devin Culp, and DL Calijah Kancey
- Broncos’ Inactives: QB Zach Wilson, WR Devaughn Vele, RB Blake Watson, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, S JL Skinner, TE Lucas Krull, and DL Eyioma Uwazurike
1st Quarter:
-
