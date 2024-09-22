Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to get to 3-0 in today’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2005 and just the fifth time in franchise history as they host the Denver Broncos from Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are coming off a tough road victory over the Detroit Lions while the Denver Broncos have struggled through two weeks going 0-2.

Follow along here with us at BucsGameday as we provide live in-game updates for the Buccaneers third game of the 2024 season against the Denver Broncos.

PREGAME:

- Bucs’ Inactives: WR Kameron Johnson, S Antoine Winfield Jr., OLB Jose Ramirez, NT Vita Vea, T Luke Goedeke, TE Devin Culp, and DL Calijah Kancey

- Broncos’ Inactives: QB Zach Wilson, WR Devaughn Vele, RB Blake Watson, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, S JL Skinner, TE Lucas Krull, and DL Eyioma Uwazurike

1st Quarter:

-

Published |Modified
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

