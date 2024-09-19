Tom Brady Names Bucs as Top 5 NFL Team
7-time Super Bowl champion turned broadcaster Tom Brady— and the last QB to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — recently did a segment for FOX where he unveiled his Power Rankings of the top 5 teams in the NFL heading into Week 3.
Although Brady's broadcasting skills have received mixed reviews, his knowledge of the NFL, and more specifically, what makes a great team, cannot be disputed.
Not only did Brady list the Bucs as one of the five best teams in the NFL right now, but he took it a step further and listed them as one of his top 3.
READ MORE: Bucs Doing 'Great Job' Rebuilding Super Bowl Contender
Here's what Brady had to say about his former team.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They got revenge from their playoff loss last year in Week 2 vs. the Lions. They played a great game. Defense was the definition of bend don't break. The Lions were one of seven in the red zone. They picked off Goff twice and they played great defense when it mattered most."
Brady believes, at least based on what the Bucs have put on tape so far this season, that only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are better. Some may suggest Brady is showing his bias as a former Buccaneer, but I don't see the New England Patriots — who dominated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 — on this list.
READ MORE: Bucs Once Again Set To Be Without Offensive Starter
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs RB Set to Face Former Oregon Teammate in Broncos QB Bo Nix
• Panthers Legend Dubs Baker Mayfield Run 'Smartest Play'
• Bucs Climb in Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup