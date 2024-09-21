Mike Evans Closing In On Bucs All-Time Record
He continues to defy both time and expectations. And whether it’s catching footballs or chasing records, it’s beginning to feel like nothing is out of reach for Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar wide receiver Mike Evans.
Already considered by most to be the greatest offensive player in the history of the Buccaneers franchise, at 31-years of age Evans has shown no signs of slowing down.
Evans is already the first player to ever start his career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons — he did so back in 2020 passing the great Randy Moss — and he’s now achieved the same feat in each of the three seasons that have passed since then.
Just a couple weeks ago, Evans passed Davante Adams for the lead among all active players in receiving touchdowns. Now with 97 in his career, Mike remains just three TD catches short of 100, which is all but guaranteed to happen this year. When it does, it will put him in a tie for 10th all-time in this category.
Currently off to a great start in 2024, Evans is also on a clear path to catch the most accomplished wide receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice, when it comes to consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a career. Assuming he's able to achieve that feat again this year, Evans will tie Rice, who’s longest streak lasted 11 seasons. Not only that, but he will also be one step closer to catching Rice for the most 1,000 receiving seasons in a career (14).
In terms of forecasting Mike Evans’ likelihood of continuing on this trajectory, it’s worth mentioning that Evans has been incredibly durable throughout his career. He’s never played less than 13 games in a season. Because of how diligently he takes care of his body, and how regimented his training schedule is in the offseason, it’s likely that Evans still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Currently ranked 33rd in league history in receiving yards — one spot ahead of Calvin Johnson — Mike Evans is less than 3,000 yards from entering the top 10.
This weekend, Evans has an opportunity to capture an impressive franchise record that isn’t being talked about enough.
The current Buccaneers franchise leader in points scored is kicker Martin Gramatica, with 592. And as anti-climactic as it may seem, kickers are far and away the most common players you will see atop the lists of franchise scoring leaders.
But for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that is about to change.
Mike Evans, who has scored 590 points in his career, needs just three more to pass Martin Gramatica to become the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise.
In order to better understand the significance of such an accomplishment, all you need to know is that there are only two non-kickers in the history of the NFL that lead a franchise in total points scored. Those players? Emmitt Smith (Cowboys) and Jerry RIce (49ers).
Pretty good company.
Unless head coach Todd Bowles decides to send Evans out to kick a field goal, this milestone will be reached on Mike’s next touchdown reception.
For a player who has already accomplished so much in his career, it’s truly incredible to consider how many records — like footballs sailing through the air at Raymond James stadium — are still within Mike Evans’ reach.
