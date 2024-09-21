Buccaneers vs. Broncos: Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get off to a 3-0 start before they get closer to the toughest part of their schedule. The Bucs are returning home to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos, who have had their own struggles starting out 0-2 and looking to get rookie quarterback Bo Nix going after beginning his campaign with 0 passing touchdowns and four interceptions.
Here is all the information you need to tune into the Buccaneers' matchup with the Broncos.
Buccaneers vs. Broncos Kickoff Time
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Sunday, September 22nd, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Tim Brando (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Sarah Kustok (reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Buccaneers vs. Broncos Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a hot start after beating the Detroit Lions on the road to get to 2-0. Since that clutch NFC victory, the Buccaneers have picked up steam as one of the true contenders in the league after being doubted all offseason.
The Buccaneers will now get the chance to start 3-0 when they welcome the Denver Broncos to sunny Tampa, Florida. The Bucs will once again be dealing with injuries as they head into the game with Luke Goedeke, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Calijah Kancey are already being ruled out meaning that other players will once again be asked to step up in their absence.
The Denver Broncos aren't the most stacked roster in the league but they do have plenty of players that need paying attention to like Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams, and Patrick Surtain II. Those key matchups in the game will likely be the ones that decide the result and for the Buccaneers they will want to take advantage of the Broncos by out-scheming them and being the more physically dominating team.
The Buccaneers will look to get their running game going in Week 3 to open up the passing game for Baker Mayfield who is making waves across the league for his play and leadership since joining the Bucs' organization.
The betting line for the matchup is sitting around Bucs -6 and Tampa Bay should be able to cover this at home as long as they play their brand of ball.
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos
The Buccaneers will once again be walking into a game in which they have some injury concerns with Calijah Kancey, Luke Goedeke, and Antoine Winfield Jr. already being ruled out with Vita Vea doubtful to play as well after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain last week.
The Denver Broncos are sputtering here early in the season, off to an 0-2 start and getting nothing from their rookie quarterback Bo Nix on offense. The Broncos aren't a horrible team, but they also aren't anywhere near where the Bucs are. The Buccaneers were able to overcome injuries last week against a much better opponent in the Lions and they will do so again this week taking advantage of a Broncos team that is reeling right now, and with the way Todd Bowles' defense is playing I can't see Denver putting up very many points on Sunday.
Buccaneers 31, Broncos 13
