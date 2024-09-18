Baker Mayfield Adamant Bucs Will Play in February
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a hot start in 2024, beginning the season 2-0 and coming off a huge road victory against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a season ago in the Detroit Lions, who are also viewed as legit contenders in the league this season.
A big reason why the Buccaneers are having early success in the year has been the continuity that has carried over from last year and at the head of that is quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield had a career last season in his first year with the Bucs and the roster surrounding him and he has carried that play, along with the connection with his skill players, into 2024.
Thus far through two games, Mayfield is tied for first in the league in touchdowns (5), tenth in passing yards (474), and sixth in QBR (69.6) while limiting his interceptions to just one. The numbers don't give you the full insight into how much Baker means to this team as his confidence, moxie, swagger, and ultimate will to win and make those around him better all go into making Mayfield the quarterback that we see on Sundays.
READ MORE: Why Baker Mayfield Could Be a Real MVP Candidate
With the Buccaneers and Mayfield's seasons off to such a great start, Baker sat down for an inclusive interview on Casa De Klub, a podcast hosted by 2x Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and former Arizona Wildcat Tyler Casagrande, and predicted how the Buccaneers season would shape up and boy he didn't disappoint with his answer.
"We will be playing in February."- Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
"Don't know the record, but, for us, were setting our sights pretty high," exclaimed Mayfield. "So, I expect us to win the division again. And then, we will be playing in February."
That is a bold claim by Mayfield, but not one that should entirely be dismissed.
The Buccaneers were doubted all offseason despite bringing the band back together from a year ago and improving in other facets on their roster. Still they didn't garner and national attention for what they did or the team they have, but that has since changed after their 2-0 start.
Media pundits are starting to switch up, as the kids say, and like what they are seeing from Baker Mayfield and from the Buccaneers as a whole. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the more put-together, balanced rosters in the league, and although they don't have the splash names of Patrick Mahomes or the entire Houston Texans' team, they are making it known that they aren't to be just tossed to the side when talking about who the legitimate contenders in the league are.
READ MORE: Bucs Still Rolling in Contested NFC South After Week 2
As we all know, there is only one game played in February and that is the Super Bowl. It would be quite the story for Baker Mayfield if he were to not only reach a Super Bowl but win it as well after his roller coaster of a career that saw him question whether or not he could be the guy for an NFL franchise at one period of time.
Things are trending in the right direction for both Mayfield and the Buccaneers, but as the old saying goes a team will go as far as their quarterback lets them. If Mayfield can continue his strong play and the rest of the team rallies around and feeds off of him, there is no reason to disbelieve Baker's comments about playing in February.
The full Baker Mayfield interview can be seen below:
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Panthers Legend Dubs Baker Mayfield Run 'Smartest Play'
• Bucs Climb in Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Win Over Lions