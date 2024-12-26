Buccaneers Wide Receiver Once Again Touted as Top Free Agent for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a big decision to make this offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin was on pace for what could have potentially been an All-Pro season before suffering a dislocated ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Up to that point, he had caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games, but now, he is recovering from his injury to get ready for next season.
The question is just where he'll be playing next season. Godwin is set to be a free agent in 2025, and he has made a number of top free agent lists from numerous publications. Pro Football Focus joined in with their latest article ranking 2025's free agent slate, ranking Godwin at No. 4 of 50 players.
Here's what PFF had to say about Godwin:
"Godwin has consistently displayed reliable hands, dropping fewer than 6% of catchable passes in six of his first seven NFL seasons. He was on pace to maintain that standard in 2024, earning an 85.7 PFF receiving grade through nearly seven weeks without a single drop on 52 catchable targets. However, Godwin sustained a season-ending left ankle dislocation. He is no stranger to entering free agency with an injury, and hopefully, the recovery will be even quicker this time around."
As it stands, Spotrac estimates Godwin's value at $22.8 million per year. That would be about three million more dollars than wideout Mike Evans currently makes, as he signed a two-year, $41 million contract in the offseason. Tampa Bay certainly could afford to bring him back, but their number of big contracts — from Evans to quarterback Baker Mayfield to tackle Tristan Wirfs to safety Antoine Winfield Jr. — are starting to stack up.
Tampa Bay will certainly worry about Godwin, but they don't have time to at the moment. They're set to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at home in a game that could decide their playoff fate.
