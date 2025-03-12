Buccaneers re-sign key defensive player to $3.5 million deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite some glaring needs everywhere on defense, do still have some key players on that side of the ball. They made sure to bring one of those key depth players back on Wednesday during free agency.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Buccaneers are re-signing defensive lineman Greg Gaines to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. Gaines has been on a series of one-year deals with the Buccaneers since signing with the team in 2023, and all three now have been the exact same deal.
Gaines plays quite a few snaps for the Buccaneers on the defensive line as a rotational player, playing 395 last year for the Buccaneers, per PFF. He had 10 solo tackles and a sack from those snaps, and while it doesn't seem like much, solid rotational players can be hard to come by in the NFL. The Buccaneers are also waiting to see if defensive lineman William Gholston will retire, and if he does, retaining Gaines will be even more crucial and he could see his snap counts increase, too.
Jason Licht has always been about bringing back his own players, and he's paid attention to the importance of depth. Gaines also had a fantastic game against the Washington Commanders in the team's playoff loss last year, netting a 90.5 overall grade from PFF and coming up with four solo tackles, and that sort of play doesn't go unnoticed.
With Gaines back, the team's four interior linemen — Gaines, Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall — all return. The Bucs can add some further depth in the draft, but for now, Jason Licht likes what he's seen in the group.
