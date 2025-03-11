Liam Coen doesn't feel bad for Baker Mayfield after leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced a significant coaching shake-up this offseason when former offensive coordinator Liam Coen opted to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new head coach.
Beyond the immediate implications of Coen’s departure, the move raised questions about what it would mean for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had just enjoyed a career-best season under Coen’s guidance.
Now, Tampa Bay must adjust as Mayfield prepares to work with yet another offensive coordinator while the Jaguars hope Coen can replicate his success with Trevor Lawrence.
During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, Coen was asked about Mayfield’s situation and whether he felt bad about leaving him behind in Tampa.
"I don't feel, you know, it's not bad. It's unfortunate in ways, because of the competitor, because of the person that he is. You know, we got really close," Coen said. "Obviously, we worked together in LA those last kind of, like five or six weeks. He was paramount, kind of, in my evolution to coming to Tampa, like getting there."
While the Jaguars are hoping Coen can elevate Lawrence the way he did Mayfield, the Buccaneers remain confident in their quarterback’s continued rise.
Coen himself acknowledged that Mayfield is still on an upward trajectory, stating, "He's in a place where he's continuing to ascend like he's just doing this right now. He's got a ton of confidence. He's at a place where a lot of people love him and believe in him, and I think that's only going to continue."
Now, the Jaguars are banking on Coen helping Lawrence reach his full potential, much like Mayfield did last season. Tampa Bay will now turn its focus to ensuring that Mayfield’s progress isn’t derailed by another transition at offensive coordinator. The team remains committed to building on last season’s success, even as their former play-caller embarks on a new challenge in Jacksonville.
