Former Buccaneers 1st round pick departing to Cleveland Browns on $4.75M deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a solid start in free agency, retaining star wide receiver Chris Godwin while making a number of notable other moves. The front office is doing its part to fortify the roster ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that being said, the Buccaneers have seen a few of their own free agents sign elsewhere.
On Tuesday afternoon, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that will pay him $4.75 million, according to Fox Sport's Jordan Schultz.
Tryon-Shoyinka will be headed to Cleveland after four years with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay recently signed outside linebacker Haason Reddick to a $14 million contract which likely cemented Tryon-Shoyinka's departure from the franchise. Reddick recorded double-digit sacks in four consecutive years with three different teams from 2020-23 but only had one sack with the New York Jets last season.
Reflecting on Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's time in Tampa
The Buccaneers had high hopes for Tryon-Shoyinka when they selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the first player that Tampa Bay drafted following its Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tryon-Shoyinka flashed potential but never showcased the consistency to develop into a force with the franchise.
Tryon-Shoyinka recorded a career-high five sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2023. However, the Buccaneers chose to decline his first-year option ahead of the 2024 campaign. Tryon-Shoyinka ended up posting career lows in tackles (24), tackles for loss (3), and sacks (2).
With the addition of Reddick and other emerging edge rushers on the roster such as Yaya Diaby and Chris Braswell, the parting of ways makes sense.
In four years with the Buccaneers, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in 66 games, making 45 starts. He totaled 138 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass deflections.
