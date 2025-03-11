Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers sign versatile edge rusher to $10 million deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been quick to add talent and depth to their group of edge rushers so far this offseason.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added more depth to their defensive line by re-signing veteran pass rusher Anthony Nelson to a 2-year, $10 million contract with the potential to earn a maximum of $12 million.

The agreement between Nelson and the Bucs was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, and it signifies a clear priority by the Bucs' front office to add quality and depth to the OLB position.

The 6'7", 270 pound veteran defensive lineman has proven to be a valuable contributor within Todd Bowles' defensive scheme over the years. Nelson first entered the NFL back in 2019 as a fourth round draft pick by Bucs' GM Jason Licht, and he's stuck around because of his durability, length, and relentless motor as a rotational defensive lineman.

Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the third quarter.
Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nelson won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, and although the former Iowa Hawkeye is still just 28 years of age, it feels like he's been around for much longer. Both Todd Bowles and Jason Licht have preached the importance of continuity over the years, and even if Nelson's statistics don't necessarily jump off the box score, he provides quality depth to a defensive line unit that is hoping to take a significant step forward next season.

Over the course of his career, Nelson has tallied a total of 18.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 5 pass deflections for the Buccaneers.

On Monday, Tampa Bay came to terms with free agent pass rusher, Haason Reddick on a 1-year, $14 million contract to add more speed and sack potential to the Buccaneers' group of edge rushers. Having now also secured a veteran with familiarity and experience playing playing within Todd Bowles' scheme, it's clear the team is trying to attack their weaknesses this offseason.

Don't expect the signing of Nelson, or Reddick for that matter, to preclude the Buccaneers from selecting an edge rusher early in this year's NFL Draft.

