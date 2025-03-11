Buccaneers sign versatile edge rusher to $10 million deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added more depth to their defensive line by re-signing veteran pass rusher Anthony Nelson to a 2-year, $10 million contract with the potential to earn a maximum of $12 million.
The agreement between Nelson and the Bucs was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, and it signifies a clear priority by the Bucs' front office to add quality and depth to the OLB position.
READ MORE: Jason Licht reveals what Chris Godwin's return means for Buccaneers
The 6'7", 270 pound veteran defensive lineman has proven to be a valuable contributor within Todd Bowles' defensive scheme over the years. Nelson first entered the NFL back in 2019 as a fourth round draft pick by Bucs' GM Jason Licht, and he's stuck around because of his durability, length, and relentless motor as a rotational defensive lineman.
Nelson won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, and although the former Iowa Hawkeye is still just 28 years of age, it feels like he's been around for much longer. Both Todd Bowles and Jason Licht have preached the importance of continuity over the years, and even if Nelson's statistics don't necessarily jump off the box score, he provides quality depth to a defensive line unit that is hoping to take a significant step forward next season.
Over the course of his career, Nelson has tallied a total of 18.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 5 pass deflections for the Buccaneers.
On Monday, Tampa Bay came to terms with free agent pass rusher, Haason Reddick on a 1-year, $14 million contract to add more speed and sack potential to the Buccaneers' group of edge rushers. Having now also secured a veteran with familiarity and experience playing playing within Todd Bowles' scheme, it's clear the team is trying to attack their weaknesses this offseason.
Don't expect the signing of Nelson, or Reddick for that matter, to preclude the Buccaneers from selecting an edge rusher early in this year's NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Liam Coen doesn't feel bad for Baker Mayfield after leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Pat McAfee congratulates new $14 million Buccaneers edge rusher
• Bucs' general manager shuts down ridiculous free agency report
• Buccaneers miss out on 9-time Pro Bowl pass rusher
• Buccaneers re-signing key offensive starter to three-year deal