The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak by defeating an Atlanta Falcons team that quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to.

Ever.

As this battle for sole possession of first place in the NFC South nears, we hear from Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated's Falcon Report to answer five questions before Sunday.

BucsGameday: Is there a sense of ‘we belong here’ for the Falcons competing to take first place in the NFC South in Week 5?

Brener: Yes and no. I think the Falcons felt very disrespected by what pundits had to say about them this preseason. However, two wins hasn't proven anything yet. Even a win this weekend won't determine everything. It's a long season. That being said, it's a divisional game on the road and they feel that chip on their shoulder now more than ever. The Falcons will compete on Sunday, that's the only guarantee that Atlanta can provide.

BucsGameday: How much is the fact that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to Atlanta weighing on this week’s game?

Brener: Not very much I'd say. Brady himself said that the Falcons are "very different" compared to the first two years he's played them in the division. It will be something that fans will squabble about, but the score at the beginning of the game is 0-0, not 28-3 or something else.

BucsGameday: Without Cordarrelle Patterson, how will Atlanta look to establish their running game?

Brener: Look for rookie Tyler Allgeier to get the bulk of the work, followed by Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams. I'd also expect Marcus Mariota to get some designed QB runs for him as well. With Kyle Pitts out, Atlanta will double down on the run and I wouldn't be surprised if they ran it twice as much as they passed.

BucsGameday: Who are the X-Factors to watch for the Falcons?

Brener: I think the Falcons' offensive line is the biggest X Factor for the game. If Atlanta can win that matchup in the trenches, the team can kill the clock and prevent Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense from working their magic.

BucsGameday: What’s your prediction for the game?



Brener: I think the Falcons are too injured on the offensive side of the ball, which will make it extremely difficult for them to win the game. However, I expect them to make it a lot closer than many will expect. Bucs 23, Falcons 16.

