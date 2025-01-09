Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Commanders Wild Card Round
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the playoffs after securing the NFC South Championship. Their opponent in the Wild Card round is one they are familiar with in the Washington Commanders after opening the season against them in Week 1. However, both of these teams have changed quite a bit throughout the season.
The Bucs have established themselves as one of the top offenses in the NFL with a strong run game as their anchor. The Commanders have seen their decision to start rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels pay huge dividends, as he has played phenomenal football and is the favorite for offensive rookie of the year and made the Pro Bowl.
The Bucs and Commanders are pretty evenly matched when you look at where they finished the season, which should make for a compelling game under the lights on Sunday Night Football in Tampa Bay.
Matchup History
With the Bucs' Week 1 win over the Commanders, the series is all tied up with an all-time matchup standings at 13-13. The Bucs have gone 3-3 over their last six meetings against the Commanders. Before the Bucs beat the Commanders in Week 1, their previous victory over Washington came in 2021 in a 31-23 win in the Wild Card round of the Playoffs. The Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl that year.
Looking Back At 2023
It wasn't a great year in Washington in 2023. They finished 4-13 under the new ownership of Josh Harris in what would be Ron Rivera's last season coaching the team. The Commanders allowed an average of 30.5 points per game, allowed the most points in the NFL (518) and went winless in the NFC East division. Starting quarterback Sam Howell was mostly ineffective as a signal caller and played behind a rough offensive line that allowed 65 sacks, and he was later benched for veteran Jacoby Brissett. Mid-season trades saw them move on from promising pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
The only silver linings for the team were the stellar play of former Pro Bowlers in wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The emergence of running back Brian Robinson Jr., who looked like a dual-threat running back, eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. The team also displayed promising play from young players in the secondary in corner Benjamin St-Juste and rookies Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin.
What's New In 2024
Everything.
The Commanders brought in a new coaching staff headlined by Dan Quinn with Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator. The team hired a new General Manager in Adam Peters, who led the charge to draft quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the draft. In addition, the roster went through a major overhaul with 26 new free agents signed to the team. Headlined by linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, The Commanders signed a slew of edge rushers in Dorance Armstong, Dante Fowler and Clelin Ferrel. They added to the offense with the additions of running back Austin Eckler, tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Marcus Mariota and fortified the offensive line with the signings of Nick Allegretii and Tyler Biadasz.
In the draft, they added even more reinforcements to the team. After selecting Daniels in the first round, they followed up with the disruptive defensive tackle Jer'Zahn Newton, cornerback Mike Sainristil and tackle Brandon Coleman. Sainristil and Coleman won starting jobs out of camp while Newton is working his way back from offseason foot surgery.
The Commanders traded away 2023 starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a move that included pick swaps and then later moved on from former first receiver Jahan Dotson, trading him to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Final Thoughts
The Washington Commanders are going to be a challenging playoff opponent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their key strength is the development of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has shown significant improvement throughout the season, particularly in clutch situations. The Commanders have shown incredible resiliency, much like the Bucs coming from behind to win games and rallying around the team culture. This makes them a dangerous team not to be underestimated in the Wild Card round.
