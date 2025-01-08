Buccaneers Edge Rusher Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18
Young Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Yaya Diaby had one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and now, he's been recognized for it by the NFL.
Diaby was a menace in the backfield on Sunday, putting up five tackles, four of which were for a loss, and one sack along with four more quarterback hits. That stat line was enough to earn him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Diaby's first time winning that award.
It's been quite a while since a Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher won one of these — the last was was Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett, who had six total tackles and two sacks in Week 3 of the 2020 season against his former team, the Denver Broncos.
Diaby had a slower season this year than last year, netting 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year. That being said, he ended his year on a high note, and he'll be looking to keep that momentum going into Sunday's playoff game against the Washington Commanders at 8 p.m.
