Tennessee Titans Plan To Interview Important Member Of Buccaneers' Front Office
Teams around the NFL are taking notice of the consistent success of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The franchise is only a few years removed from its last Super Bowl and has won four consecutive NFC South Titles. During this period, the Buccaneers have benefitted from their ability to build through the NFL Draft.
That has led to a few important members of Tampa Bay's front office getting looks elsewhere. According to the Tampa Bay Times's Rick Stroud, the Tennesee Titans have informed the Buccaneers that they plan to interview Assistant General Manager John Spytek for their open General Manager position. The Titans parted ways with former GM Ran Carthon earlier this week.
Spytek has been with the Buccaneers for nearly a decade, including the last two as Assistant GM after earning a promotion prior to the 2023 season. Prior to his current role, he served as the Vice President of Player Personnel and Director of Player Personnel. Spytek is a useful asset in Tampa Bay's college and pro scouting department during his tenure with the franchise.
In 2021, Tampa Bay tied a franchise record with nine Pro Bowl Selections with eight of those players being drafted or signed by the Buccaneers during Spytek's tenure. Over the last three years, he's helped the team steer through a difficult cap situation.
Before his time with the Buccaneers, Spytek worked for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles. Spytek has 21 years of experience in the NFL
Earlier today, reports broke that the New York Jets are working to interview fellow Bucs Assistant General Manager Mike Greenberg, who has been in Tampa Bay for 15 years. Greenberg has spent a lot of that time working alongside Spytek and General Manager Jason Licht.
It would be big for the Buccaneers to keep Spytek and Greenberg around this offseason. At the same time, a promotion would be well-deserved for the work they have put in.
