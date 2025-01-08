Bucs Gameday

Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn Praises 'Fantastic' Buccaneers Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done well in the eyes of the Washington Commanders ahead of the NFL Wild Card round.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off to running back Bucky Irving (7) against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off to running back Bucky Irving (7) against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winners of five of their last six games as they advance to the postseason to take on the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card.

The Commanders have been studying up on the Bucs this week, and head coach Dan Quinn had kind words for the NFC South champions, talking about quarterback Baker Mayfield and

READ MORE: Buccaneers Edge Rusher Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18

“I think they just had a fantastic year," Quinn said. "I think he's always been able to rip it and been aggressive in and outside the pocket. Having the run game balance for them, I think that's what sets their offense apart this year. The addition of [Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky] Irving, their run game, the play pass that goes with it, that is an impressive thing. And so, that has been really consistent through the year, the running game that goes along and matches up well with their play passes.”

It took the Bucs a little while to get their footing, but now that they are peaking at the right time, they hope to give the Commanders a tough time in their return to the postseason. The team also defeated the Commanders at home in Week 1 of the NFL season, so Quinn knows firsthand what they are capable of.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Bucs is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

READ MORE: Mike Evans Fan LeBron James Praises Buccaneers Star For Recent Accomplishment

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Former Buccaneers Head Coach Comments On Mike Evans' 11th Straight 1,000-Yard Season

• Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Interviewing for Patriots Head Coach Job

• Former Buccaneers Draft Pick Signed By Buffalo Bills Ahead of Playoffs

• Jaguars Request to Interview Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For Head Coach Vacancy

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News