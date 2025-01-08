Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn Praises 'Fantastic' Buccaneers Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winners of five of their last six games as they advance to the postseason to take on the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card.
The Commanders have been studying up on the Bucs this week, and head coach Dan Quinn had kind words for the NFC South champions, talking about quarterback Baker Mayfield and
“I think they just had a fantastic year," Quinn said. "I think he's always been able to rip it and been aggressive in and outside the pocket. Having the run game balance for them, I think that's what sets their offense apart this year. The addition of [Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky] Irving, their run game, the play pass that goes with it, that is an impressive thing. And so, that has been really consistent through the year, the running game that goes along and matches up well with their play passes.”
It took the Bucs a little while to get their footing, but now that they are peaking at the right time, they hope to give the Commanders a tough time in their return to the postseason. The team also defeated the Commanders at home in Week 1 of the NFL season, so Quinn knows firsthand what they are capable of.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Bucs is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
