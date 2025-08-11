Todd Bowles gives Buccaneers fans great news with new injury update
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had what looked to be another injury to worry about when running back Rachaad White went off the field with a groin injury during Saturday's preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Todd Bowles had no update on the Sunday after, but he did on Monday — and Bucs fans can rejoice.
White was seen at the beginning of practice walking out to the field, and while he was a non-participant, there were no other signs that the injury he had suffered was serious. Bowles confirmed that during his training camp presser after practice, mentioning that White is officially day-to-day with his groin injury. With that prognosis, the Bucs have dodged a serious injury to a running back that remains valuable in their offense.
Why Rachaad White remains important to the Buccaneers' offense
The Buccaneers switched over to running back Bucky Irving for full-time duties in the middle of last year, but despite that, White remains an important part of the offense — and his role may be even more important with recent injuries in Tampa Bay.
White has a lot of value as a receiving back, catching six receiving touchdowns last year, but he's also definitely the team's best pass-blocker. The Bucs will need that service even more with Tristan Wirfs out of the picture for a few games, and with his ability to catch-and-run, Tampa Bay will likely utilize his services often during this beginning stretch. As a result, the news that White is just day-to-day and could come back soon is great news for the Buccaneers.
He got some reps during Tampa Bay's game against the Titans, but the Bucs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday in another preseason matchup. So how much work will he get there?
Will Rachaad White play in Buccaneers-Steelers preseason matchup?
White is day-to-day, so he may recover in time to play against Pittsburgh — but we think that would be unlikely.
Preseason is largely about keeping your important players healthy as much as it is giving players down the depth chart some reps, and while White isn't technically a starter, he's still important to what the Buccaneers do. With LSU UDFA Josh Williams coming back into the fold on Monday and running back Owen Wright ready to carry another load on Saturday, the Bucs will likely let White rest for this week before possibly playing him in the team's preseason finale vs. the Buffalo Bills.
