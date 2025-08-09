Bucs Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski makes big career move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will see a familiar face every Sunday this fall, but this time it will not be in pads. Rob Gronkowski is officially joining the “FOX NFL Sunday” crew, stepping in after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson.
While Gronk has made guest appearances on the show in the past, this will be his first season as a permanent member of the studio team. And if there is one thing Bucs fans know, it is that Gronk will bring the same energy and fun-loving personality to the desk that he brought to the field.
Reuniting With Familiar Faces on FOX
The Bucs legend will join host Curt Menefee and Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan on the show, along with NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Gronkowski joins former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, his longtime teammate and close friend, who serves as FOX’s lead game analyst. The pair won four Super Bowls together, including one with Tampa. Now, they will share the FOX spotlight, with Brady serving as a game analyst for the network’s top broadcast team. FOX has already announced that Brady will be in the booth for the Commanders vs. Giants Week 1 matchup, meaning Gronk and Brady will be in the same building right out of the gate.
From the Field to the Studio
Tampa Bay fans know Gronkowski’s larger-than-life personality, and FOX is no stranger to it either. Gronk joined Fox in 2018 following his initial retirement, debuting on “FOX NFL Thursday” and appearing regularly throughout the 2019 season. Now joining this studio role on a full time basis, he will take on -breaking down plays, sharing stories, and keeping things entertaining in the way only Gronk can.
A Legendary Career in Tampa Bay and Beyond
When Gronkowski left the field, he made a name for himself on the field. He was a part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Gronkowski has racked up 92 touchdowns, 621 catches, and over 9,200 yards, and of course, helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV with two touchdowns in the big game.
Now, instead of catching passes, Gronk will be catching the spotlight every Sunday. For Tampa Bay fans, it is a chance to see one of their all-time favorites back in the spotlight — still smiling, still joking and still giving everything he has to the game he loves.
