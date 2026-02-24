Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Talks Frustration Surrounding Todd Bowles

There has been plenty of doubt cast on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a rousing 6-2 start in 2025, the Buccaneers plummeted to an 8-9 finish and missed the playoffs entirely, losing out on the NFC South crown for the first time in five seasons. There are a lot of reasons why that happened, but many have pointed to head coach Todd Bowles for the team's shortcomings.

There were many wondering if Bowles would be fired after such a collapse, especially given his repeated history of midseason dips in Tampa Bay. That being said, many players have come out to support him, and the latest Bucs figure to give Bowles praise despite the team's shortcomings is Bucs general manager Jason Licht.

Jason Licht fully supports Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Licht spoke at the NFL Combine on Tuesday for his annual appearance there, and he told reporters that he's firmly backing Bowles as the team gets ready for this upcoming season.

"There’s a lot of people frustrated with the way the season went. Todd’s probably No. 1 and it means a lot to him," Licht said, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. "I haven’t lost any faith in Todd. Nobody in the building has either. I love working with Todd and I think he’s the perfect person for this right now in this situation.”

Licht and Bowles were both extended by the Buccaneers this last offseason, so the two are naturally linked. Licht did not directly hire Bowles from a coaching search, however, as the head coach he did hire, Bruce Arians, retired in 2021 and Bowles took over his position from there.

Bowles is 35-33 as head coach of the Buccaneers. He's won one playoff game, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round in 2023, and he lost his most recent appearance in 2024 when the Washington Commanders beat the Bucs at home. Bowles' tenure has seen some success, but the up-and-down nature of his seasons and his inability to decisively win a poor division has drawn some ire from Bucs fans and national pundits alike.

Licht will have a lot of work to do to give Bowles a competitive roster in 2026, and it will be up to Bowles to elevate that talent and prove he can coach at a high level in the NFL. The NFL Combine will be underway all week before the Bucs look to free agency beginning in March.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

