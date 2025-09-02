Todd Bowles unsure if key Buccaneers player will be ready for Falcons opener
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without one of their most intriguing rookies in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke on Monday about cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s availability for the opener, and his answer didn’t exactly clear things up.
Tampa Bay invested a second-round pick in Morrison, and his health has been a storyline from the moment he arrived.
Todd Bowles’ update on Benjamin Morrison
When asked if Morrison could be available for Sunday’s matchup against Atlanta, Bowles didn’t make any promises.
“[It is] still up for grabs right now. There’s a possibility he could come back…Until Wednesday, we’ll see – he’s been moving better,” Bowles said.
The rookie from Notre Dame missed the preseason slate with a nagging hamstring injury that first popped up in training camp. When a reporter asked if it was the same issue keeping him out now, Bowles kept it short.
“Right.”
The first official Buccaneers injury report of the season will come out Wednesday, and that should give a clearer picture of whether Morrison will make his NFL debut in Week 1.
Why Morrison’s availability matters
Morrison was drafted to help revamp a secondary that struggled in coverage last year, and his talent was one of the reasons Tampa Bay was excited about its 2025 rookie class. At Notre Dame, he was viewed as a first-round level talent before shoulder and hip injuries cut his junior season short. Even so, signs pointed to a full recovery, and he impressed coaches during training camp when healthy.
The 21-year-old has spent much of his offseason in Tampa at One Buc Place, training and learning Bowles’ defense. He’s been working to stay in shape, and even after falling on his surgically repaired hip in camp, there were no setbacks. This is a positive sign for his long-term health.
Still, Morrison’s absence would leave Tampa Bay thin against a Falcons offense that added more firepower this offseason. If he’s ready, Morrison could give the secondary a big boost. If not, the Buccaneers will have to lean on their veteran corners and hope the rookie can get back on the field soon.
For now, all eyes are on Wednesday’s injury report.
