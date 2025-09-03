Why the Buccaneers extended Luke Goedeke in 2025

The #Bucs have agreed to terms with their standout OT Luke Goedeke, as he gets a 4-year, $90M deal — $22.5M APY — that includes $50M guaranteed, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Tampa Bay locks up another key O-lineman in a deal done by Chase Callahan of @excelfootball. pic.twitter.com/v3IysjbPwc