Why the Buccaneers extended Luke Goedeke in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know what it takes to win football games — dominate in the trenches. Attention to the trenches has been a hallmark of championship teams, and the Buccaneers are looking to join the trend by extending right tackle Luke Goedeke.
Goedeke had one year left on his deal, but Tampa Bay didn't wait, signing Goedeke to a four-year, $90 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. The move locks Goedeke in until 2030 alongside left tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Wide receiver Mike Evans heard the news shortly after it dropped on Tuesday while attending a sneak peek of Tampa Bay's 50th Anniversary documentary, and he had a lot of great things to say about the news.
"Shout out to 'Big Luke,'" Evans said shortly after news of the extension broke out. " That's my guy. We're going to need him. Tampa is just a great place. Like the city, but the front office and the way the fans treat us. Even the way the media treats us. It feels like a family, and we love Tampa."
The Bucs did have one year left for Goedeke, however — so why did they get the extension done now, and how does it affect the Bucs going forward?
Buccaneers wanted to secure their trenches for the long haul
The Buccaneers completed the first piece of this puzzle when they signed phenom Tristan Wirfs on a five-year, $140,600,000 contract last year. With Goedeke now locked up, too, the Bucs have their cornerstones at offensive tackle until the 2030 season, with both hitting free agency at the same time. That's excellent timing from Jason Licht, but making sure it was Goedeke among the rest of the 2022 draft class was important, too.
There were (and still are) quite a few players from the 2022 draft class who want an extension in Tampa Bay. Goedeke, cornerback Zyon McCollum, defensive end Logan Hall, running back Rachaad White and tight end Ko Kieft all still play for the Buccaneers, and they all were set to be free agents this offseason. Goedeke is officially the first to be extended, but the rest of them are still waiting for their turn — if they get it.
Goedeke was the most important player to extend first, and that's why the Bucs wanted to get it done. Goedeke has been one of the more underrated offensive tackles in the league, netting a 73.7 PFF grade last year and a 72.5 grade the year before that. He's the best player of that draft class and, by extension, the most valuable, so getting the financials on Goedeke settled before another extension like McCollum or Otton makes sense.
White, Hall and Kieft are unlikely to get extensions before free agency, so McCollum and Otton are the most likely candidates. And now, with Goedeke taken care of, Licht can turn his attention to those players without much worry.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming