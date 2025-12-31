Mike Evans sends message to Buccaneers fans about future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be heading into one of the biggest games of the season at the terminus of their 2025 campaign, but Mike Evans made it clear he is not ready for anyone to write his ending just yet.

The Buccaneers star wide receiver had an interesting message for fans that hinted at unfinished business.

Tampa Bay is focused on a winner-take-all matchup this weekend, though questions about Evans’ future have started to surface.

Video: Mike Evans says Bucs fans were thanking him today as if he were retiring and “writing me off like I’m done after this one … we’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/pRVjzI9YtM — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 30, 2025

Evans responds to retirement talk from fans

Evans revealed this week that some interactions with fans caught him off guard. According to Evans, several Buccaneers fans were thanking him in a way that made it sound like they believed his career was coming to an end.

“Some of them were just thanking me for all I've done and writing me off like I’m done after this one," Evans said, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. "We’ll see.”

The quote quickly made waves, not because Evans announced anything definitive, but because of what it suggested. Evans did not shut the door on his future, nor did he confirm any plans. Instead, the message carried a familiar tone for a player who has spent his career letting performance speak louder than speculation.

Additionally, Auman reported that Evans missed how much he loved the game when he broke his collarbone and was out for weeks — something that he said will weigh into his decision on whether or not to retire.

Mike Evans says his collarbone injury and the time he was sidelined have reminded him how much he misses the game when he can’t play, and that might factor in his decision on returning after this season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 30, 2025

That competitive edge has always been part of Evans’ makeup. When doubts surface, he tends to respond with production. Even at this stage of his career, Evans clearly does not view himself as finished, regardless of what fans may assume.

Injuries interrupted history, not Evans’ legacy

This season has been one of the most physically challenging of Evans’ career. Evans was forced to miss six games after suffering a broken collarbone, the first broken bone of his professional career. He later missed three additional games due to a hamstring strain, turning what was expected to be another historic campaign into a frustrating one.

Those injuries ended Evans’ streak of 1,000 yard receiving seasons at 11, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most all time. It was a record Evans hoped to take sole possession of this year, and he even had Rice’s blessing to do so before the collarbone injury in Week 7 changed everything.

Even with the setbacks, Evans continued to make history. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, he became the 22nd player in NFL history to reach 13,000 career receiving yards. He is also one of just nine players ever to record at least 850 receptions, 13,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdown receptions, joining legends like Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Cris Carter, Tony Gonzalez, Tim Brown and Larry Fitzgerald.

Now, it remains to be seen if Saturday’s winner-take-all matchup against the Carolina Panthers could be Evans’ final game in a Buccaneers uniform. What is clear is that Evans is not approaching it like a farewell. Whether this is the end or just another chapter, his message was simple — He is not done yet.

