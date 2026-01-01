Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs explains viral sideline video with Bucky Irving

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been having a very bad time of late. They've lost seven of their last eight games, going from 6-2 and among the top seeds in the NFC to fighting for a playoff spot on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers — and even then, they need some help to get in if they win that game. It's a collapse of epic proportions, so any frustration from the team is entirely understandable.

Some of those frustrations seemed to be boiling over during Tampa Bay's 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. There was a viral video during that game of left tackle Tristan Wirfs and running back Bucky Irving getting into an argument, which appeared to stem from Irving's frustrations as he attempted to run the ball. The video in question can be seen here:

Oh no, Bucky Irving upset on the sidelines? Having a chat with Tristan Wirfs? Wirfs told @gregauman it was a "little tiff," and that Tristan told Irving that the o-line would work out the problem.#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/tm4Mov0Tcg — Christopher Mathis 🎙 (@thechrismathis) December 28, 2025

Wirfs briefly explained after the game that this argument was a "little tiff" and that he was explaining to Irving that the line was doing its best to figure things out, but he expanded on the viral video during Wednesday's media availability.

Tristan Wirfs explains sideline argument with Bucky Irving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Cameron Goode (53) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wirfs stated that he was simply trying to de-escalate tensions with Irving, who appeared to be struggling behind Tampa Bay's offensive line. The Bucs are fielding two backup guards, and Wirfs said that while his frustration was understandable, he felt it best to be a moderator in that moment.

"I think my role was calming him down a little, de-escalate. Obviously, he's frustrated — we're all frustrated," Wirfs said. "Little tiff. That's my little bro. Just trying my best to be the moderator, the mediator. I think me and Bucky are great, we'll always be great."

Tristan Wirfs speaks on his interaction with Bucky Irving on the sideline last Sunday.



Wirfs says the losses and poor production of the run game escalated to that. They’re fine and moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Y0BLc1hsFi — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) December 31, 2025

Wirfs pointed out that with the losing streak the Bucs are on, frustrations will feel natural. Even so, he isn't worried about tensions within the team as they look to win a crucial game against the Panthers.

"Going one in your last seven is tough, it's something a lot of us haven't done. Frustrations were a little high, and that's alright," Wrifs said. "You get annoyed with family. And here we are, still coming to work and still trying to get better. The video did look funny, but no, we're all good."

Tampa Bay's frustrations are understandable, given their incredible lapse in play over all three phases since the bye week. Wirfs will be back in action after missing Week 17, so Irving will have at least one more lineman back to run the ball behind as the Bucs try and get the first part of their checklist done Saturday.

That being said, Wirfs says things are all good — and if that's the case, perhaps the Bucs can use these frustrations as fuel for their upcoming must-win matchup.

The Buccaneers and Panthers play each other at 4:30 on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

