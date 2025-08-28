Why this Buccaneers linebacker may be the key to success on defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going into the season with an experienced linebacker corps.
One of the rising parts of that position group is SirVocea Dennis, who is going into his third season with the team. ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak listed Dennis as the Buccaneers' X-Factor for the 2025 campaign.
"The Buccaneers endured a ton of injuries in their back seven last season. The pass defense suffered for it, ranking 22nd in success rate against dropbacks and 24th in expected points added (EPA) per play. The LB2 position was an issue in coverage and run defense, as Dennis' early-season shoulder injury left K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell and even veteran Deion Jones filling the spot," Solak wrote.
"Tampa Bay let Britt and Russell walk, and the team signed only Anthony Walker Jr. for depth. It then released Walker before the 53-man roster cut-down deadline. It's hard to read this as anything but a ringing endorsement for Dennis' health and preparedness to fill the starting spot opposite Lavonte David."
Dennis could make impact for Buccaneers
Based on the team's roster moves at the linebacker position, it's clear that Dennis will play a big role for the defense. Lavonte David is getting older, so Dennis could be called upon to have a larger role within the defense.
Dennis only played in four games for the Bucs last season, recording 22 tackles. However, both of those numbers are expected to increase in the 2025 campaign, assuming he stays healthy.
If Dennis can continue to develop and keep the Bucs defense looking smooth, the team could be one of the best in the NFC for the season.
Dennis and the Buccaneers will officially return to the field for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Week 1 kickoff game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
