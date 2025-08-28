Why Buccaneers cut Kyle Trask for Teddy Bridgewater in surprise QB move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback room will look a little different this season.
For the first time since 2021, Kyle Trask won't be part of the Bucs plans at quarterback. The Bucs cut Trask as part of their 53-man roster cuts after the end of the preseason. ESPN insider Jenna Laine named the Trask departure as the biggest cut for the Bucs.
"The Bucs cut Kyle Trask, their second-string quarterback for the past two years and a former second-round draft pick who also was the last remaining member of Tampa Bay's 2021 post-Super Bowl draft class," Laine wrote.
"Back then, he was anointed as the potential future of the Bucs; and even two years ago, he competed with Baker Mayfield for the starting job. But when Mayfield missed two practices with a hand injury in early August, it became clear Tampa Bay would not be able to win games with Trask. The team brought in Teddy Bridgewater for the very next practice after a two-day break. Bridgewater was able to throw two touchdowns in that second preseason game to outperform Trask."
Trask cut; Bridgewater becomes backup
If it weren't for Bridgewater, there's a chance Trask makes the team, but this cut was a long time coming.
Trask was once viewed as the potential heir apparent to Tom Brady as a former second-round pick, but he never lived up to that potential.
Going into his fifth season, Trask had to prove himself to the Bucs coaching staff. Unfortunately for him, he didn't do enough to keep his spot on the team.
The Bucs seem to prefer Bridgewater's experience and ability to pick up the playbook quickly having only just signed earlier this month. Considering the fact that Bridgewater was able to smoothly come in that quickly, Trask had to go.
