Why trading Bucs WR to Steelers makes sense for both teams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a loaded wide receiver room, and there might simply be too many route runners to appease heading into 2025.
The Bucs added two wide receivers in the NFL Draft in Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson to a room that was already quite talented. The Bucs have, of course, relied on the duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for years now, but the team also drafted Trey Palmer in the 2023 NFL Draft wideout Jalen McMillan in 2024, the latter of whom caught eight touchdowns last year. The Bucs signed Sterling Shepard in 2024 — players like UDFAs Rakim Jarrett and Kam Johnson have also shown flashes.
So what do you do with so much talent? You might want to get as much as you can for it, and the Bucs might want to start thinking about that with one of their wideouts.
Trey Palmer had 39 catches in his rookie year and made a big play in a playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he stagnated in 2025, catching just 10 passes even with Evans and Godwin missing from the lineup for three games. Palmer's separation needs work and he's never quite been in sync with QB Baker Mayfield, but he's very fast and could develop with a new team. That new team might be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who according to Steelers Now co-host Zachary Smith have checked in with the Bucs about Palmer's status.
The Bucs are likely keeping six wide receivers on their 53-man roster — Evans, Godwin, McMillan, Egbuka, Shepard and Tez Johnson will likely make the cut, leaving Palmer stranded. If the Bucs could get something for Palmer, it would work out for both sides.
Why a Trey Palmer trade works for both teams
The Pittsburgh Steelers are hurting at wide receiver. They just made a big trade for D.K. Metcalf, but traded George Pickens away to the Dallas Cowboys. After Metcalf, things are dire — Robert Woods and Calvin Austin III make up the next two wideouts and depth includes former Buccaneers receiver Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson. The Steelers could use another speedster to supplement players like Austin III who are a bit younger than players like Woods, and Palmer could fit the bill.
The Bucs, meanwhile, have a receiver who is better than a practice squad player but serves less purpose than the six wideouts likely to make the 53-man roster. Getting anything for Palmer would be a coup for Jason Licht, as Palmer would likely just be released if they weren't able to find a trade partner for a very late Day 3 pick. If a team wanted to guarantee his services for a sixth or a seventh, Licht would be elated, and the Steelers could make sense as that team.
Time will tell if the two sides come to a deal, if the Bucs find a different trade partner than Pittsburgh or if Palmer isn't able to be moved at all. But the Bucs would likely love to get some return on him, and the Steelers could benefit from a high-upside prospect.
