Buccaneers to take part in two joint practices during preseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten good use out of joint practices in the past, and now, they're set to have two more of them in 2025.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles appeared on the PewterReport podcast, and he revealed that the Bucs are set to hold two joint practices this year aligning with their preseason opponents — the Tennessee Titans will come to Tampa Bay to hold joint practice before the Buccaneers head to Pittsburgh to hold it with the Pittsburgh Steelers after that.
The Bucs will host the Titans, who have revamped their team in a big way. Most importantly, Tampa Bay wil get a look at quarterback Cam Ward, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bucs will play the Titans on Aug. 9 in the preseason.
After that, the Bucs will head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The Bucs and the Steelers have long had a connection, as head coach Mike Tomlin was on the defensive staff when the Bucs won their first Super Bowl in 2002. The Bucs will play the Steelers on the road on Aug. 16.
