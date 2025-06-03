Buccaneers tight end speaks on new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard was already with the team last year as a passing game coordinator, but in his first year as offensive coordinator, he'll have to adjust to calling plays full time and adapting Liam Coen's high-firing offense to his own strengths.
It seems like he's succeeding — it's very early in the process, but so far, reviews have been rave.
Many players have spoken up about Grizzard's offensive talents, and Bucs tight end Cade Otton is the latest. Otton had a pretty big role in Liam Coen's offense last year when multiple wideouts went down, and when he was asked about Grizzard after Day 4 of OTAs, he had a lot of praise for him.
He mentioned that Grizzard already did a lot of great work for the Bucs last year as a passing game coordinator who was largely in charge of third-down scenarios.
“Last year, a big part of what he did was [he was] in charge of our third downs," Otton said. "I just felt like every single week, we were really prepared for all the looks that we would get and just felt confident in our role and what we were going to do and obviously, it showed up in our third-down percentage and I think that’s going to show up in the rest of our offense too."
That being said, there was still some room for improvement in the offense even after becoming a top five unit in the league last year. Otton recognized that, and he's confident that Grizzard could be the man to improve on those things and make them even better in 2025.
"We were a really good offense last year but we still have room to improve and I think he’s going to do whatever it takes to get us there," Otton said.
Time will tell if Grizzard can carry on Coen's short, but explosive, legacy in Tampa Bay. But the players are clearly bought in, and he still has plenty of time to hone his craft.
