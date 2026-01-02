The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in an all too familiar place, fighting for the NFC South in the last week of the season.

It’s almost become an annual tradition for the Bucs' playoff status to be undecided heading into Week 18. This year features an epic collapse from a 6-2 start to a1-7 finish and a win-or-go-home game that really doesn’t even decide their playoff fate. Instead, they’ll need to hope for a win on Saturday and hope for a Saints win over the Falcons on Sunday to even get the opportunity to play in the postseason and win the NFC South.

Their opponent is the Carolina Panthers team they played 13 days prior, in a game where they held the lead twice but could not close it out. Baker Mayfield threw another fourth-quarter interception, and the Bucs watched their playoff control start to slip through their hands. A loss to a hapless Miami Dolphins put the Bucs in the situation they’re in now.

There’s not much faith in this Buccaneers team right now. Not the players, coaching staff, or the front office, for that matter. However, despite that, the Bucs still have a shot at the playoffs. They’ll need a win over the Panthers on Saturday first, though, and they can get one by following these keys to cannon fire.

Do the little things

Week after week, it’s been the little things that have been the Achilles heel for the Buccaneers. An inability to execute in critical moments has cost the Bucs more than once during their losing streak. A missed block here and a missed tackle there have either helped negate or create explosive plays for Tampa Bay and its opponents.

In a game where it's literally win or go home, the Bucs must find a way to focus on the little details that made the team so successful at the beginning of the year. If they can, it may still not mean a trip to the playoffs, but it could lead to a win a ending the season on a high note.

Utilize your weapons

The game plan for the Panthers in Week 16 was solid, but little deviation from it left the Bucs leaving Carolina with a loss. Tampa Bay should still try to run the ball and establish a ground game on a defense that has struggled to stop running backs all season, but they cannot ignore their weapons this go around.

Blessed with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka, offense coordinator Josh Grizzard must find a way to spread the ball into his playmakers' hands. If he’s to do so, he’ll need help from the interior offensive line and Baker Mayfield to execute what he draws up.

Play cohesive defensively

The Buccaneers' pass rush has been atrocious this season, and their base pressure packages, which send four, have been nonexistent. However, if the Bucs are going to win on Saturday, they’re going to need their top players to show up. That includes Calijah Kancey, who will likely make his long-awaited return. Kancey will be on a pitch count but will need to make the most of his snaps while he’s out there, especially with the Bucs banged up at cornerback.

Injuries have plagued the team all year, so why would they knock out a starter in the season finale. With Jamel Dean sidelined, it will likely be the rookie duo of Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish staying on the outside for the Bucs. If there was a game where the pressure and coverage needed to be in sync, this one is it.

