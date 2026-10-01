2 Key Buccaneers Starters Return to Practice Thursday

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't ever envision themselves in the situation they're currently in at the beginning of the year, but that's the NFL. The Bucs are 0-3, and one more loss could do massive damage to the team's playoff hopes.

The Bucs will need as much help as they can get on the roster to try and win their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. There was some concern about that on the injury report after Day 1 of practice, but thankfully for Tampa Bay, two key players were back at practice on Thursday.

Yaya Diaby and Chris Godwin Back Practicing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two big Bucs starters, edge rusher Yaya Diaby and wideout Chris Godwin, were both practicing on Thursday.

Chris Godwin, Josiah Trotter, Rakeem Nunez Roches and Yaya Diaby all look to be participating today in practice.



Didn’t look like Jacob Parrish or SirVocea Dennis were out here. — River Wells (@riverhwells) October 1, 2026

Diaby had a calf injury that he suffered during Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was a non-participant on Wednesday, but he was practicing Thursday, and he had a wrap on his injured calf. Head coach Todd Bowles told the media Wednesday that Diaby is likely to play against the Packers in Week 4 — he was less sure about the starter on the opposite side of him, Rueben Bain Jr.

"Yaya [Diaby], we think, will be okay. Rueben [Bain], we're still trying to decide, and we'll see at the end of the week where he is," Bowles said Wednesday.

Godwin was a surprise addition to Wednesday's report with an ankle injury. He did not participate on Wednesday, but he appeared to be going on Thursday, stretching with the team and then participating in team wideout drills.

It's unknown if he or Diaby will be listed as limited or full on the practice report Thursday, but both look to be trending upward — and Godwin's presence will be sorely needed for rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is set to get the start Sunday after Baker Mayfield's dislocated thumb will keep him out of the game.

The Buccaneers will face off against the Packers at 1 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.