5 Buccaneers Who Must Step Up After Baker Mayfield's Injury
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down their franchise quarterback, leaving a void in play and leadership that those remaining on the roster must fill over the next few weeks Baker Mayfield will miss.
Let's go over which players will need to step up in execution and leadership in the absence of Mayfield.
Wide Receivers Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka
So far this season, Godwin and Egbuka have combined for 31 targets, 23 receptions, 252 receiving yards and one touchdown through three games. Now, they are going to be the two main passing targets for undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels in the absence of Mayfield.
Godwin and Egbuka need to get more involved in the offense, especially if it can help make life easier for a quarterback who is playing his first-ever NFL regular-season snaps. Both of these Bucs starting receivers can go a long way in helping by being safety blankets and go-to options for Daniels in the next few games going forward.
Left Tackle Tristan Wirfs
As it stands, Wirfs holds a very important leadership role with Mayfield recovering from his injury. Yes, there are others on this offense who hold positions of leadership, but it will mainly be on Wirfs to help get an offensive line together that has been struggling to start the season.
Opposing defensive coordinators are going to be sending the pressure on Daniels to get him off rhythm and force him to make mistakes. Wirfs and this offensive line as a whole need to protect the young rookie to give him the best chance to make plays going forward.
Nose Tackle Vita Vea
Vea has been described as the "anchor" of this defense by head coach Todd Bowles, and it's time for him to live up to that moniker. Vea finally had a good showing pushing the interior of the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings and will need to continue to step up as Mayfield recovers from injury.
It is very likely that the Bucs defense is going to have to keep these games low-scoring with Daniels in at quarterback, and it will be up to the "anchor" of this defense to lead the way.
Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
Finally, we have the man who will be drawing up plays and coaching Daniels to become a starting quarterback — Zac Robinson. Robinson has the toughest task of all these names, as he needs to get Daniels ready to start his first-ever NFL games after only playing a couple of preseason games prior.
There are many things that change when putting Daniels in at quarterback, as he and Mayfield are two completely different styles of players. It will be up to Robinson to play to Daniels ' strengths and give him and the offense the best chance to succeed and run the offense efficiently to win games.
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James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation