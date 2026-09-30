5 Buccaneers Who Must Step Up After Baker Mayfield's Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down their franchise quarterback, leaving a void in play and leadership that those remaining on the roster must fill over the next few weeks Baker Mayfield will miss.

Let's go over which players will need to step up in execution and leadership in the absence of Mayfield.

Aug 6, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participate in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka

So far this season, Godwin and Egbuka have combined for 31 targets, 23 receptions, 252 receiving yards and one touchdown through three games. Now, they are going to be the two main passing targets for undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels in the absence of Mayfield.

Godwin and Egbuka need to get more involved in the offense, especially if it can help make life easier for a quarterback who is playing his first-ever NFL regular-season snaps. Both of these Bucs starting receivers can go a long way in helping by being safety blankets and go-to options for Daniels in the next few games going forward.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle Tristan Wirfs

As it stands, Wirfs holds a very important leadership role with Mayfield recovering from his injury. Yes, there are others on this offense who hold positions of leadership, but it will mainly be on Wirfs to help get an offensive line together that has been struggling to start the season.

Opposing defensive coordinators are going to be sending the pressure on Daniels to get him off rhythm and force him to make mistakes. Wirfs and this offensive line as a whole need to protect the young rookie to give him the best chance to make plays going forward.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nose Tackle Vita Vea

Vea has been described as the "anchor" of this defense by head coach Todd Bowles, and it's time for him to live up to that moniker. Vea finally had a good showing pushing the interior of the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings and will need to continue to step up as Mayfield recovers from injury.

It is very likely that the Bucs defense is going to have to keep these games low-scoring with Daniels in at quarterback, and it will be up to the "anchor" of this defense to lead the way.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson

Finally, we have the man who will be drawing up plays and coaching Daniels to become a starting quarterback — Zac Robinson. Robinson has the toughest task of all these names, as he needs to get Daniels ready to start his first-ever NFL games after only playing a couple of preseason games prior.

There are many things that change when putting Daniels in at quarterback, as he and Mayfield are two completely different styles of players. It will be up to Robinson to play to Daniels ' strengths and give him and the offense the best chance to succeed and run the offense efficiently to win games.

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