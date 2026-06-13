3 Biggest Standouts During Buccaneers OTAs

OTAs are now a wrap in Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are set to get started with mandatory minicamp next Tuesday. Tampa Bay's last week of OTAs was just one day, as the team was docked a practice by the league for being too physical, but the Bucs still got a lot of work in before next week's mandatory work.

Media was able to attend three of Tampa Bay's OTA practices — one each week — and naturally, some players stood out more than others. BucsGameday was live on site at One Buccaneer Place, and these three players turned our heads during OTAs this offseason:

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers need Chris Godwin to look like himself again in 2026 after he spent most of 2025 recovering from a brutal ankle injury he suffered in 2024. Godwin would like the same — he signed a three-year, $22 million deal in 2025, but that third year is a club option and he would certainly like it to get picked up.

Godwin looked good during OTAs, however. He caught plenty of passes during the first and third week of OTAs, including a few touchdowns in 7v7 work. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson used him in the slot for most of camp, and he was finding space and moving fluidly in that role. The Bucs are looking for a WR1 this season after the departure of Mike Evans, and Godwin may just look the part.

CB Benjamin Morrison

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Outside cornerback might be the room with the biggest question mark in Tampa Bay. Cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum will all be competing for snaps there, but one of those players separated themselves in OTAs.

Benjamin Morrison nabbed a nice pick on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was looking for Godwin on an in-route. Morrison read it, jumped it and took it back for six, and if he keeps that up during the next two phases of the offseason, he'll find himself firmly entrenched as a starter.

Morrison was banged up and did not play during the last week of OTAs due to a leg injury. His injury troubles are concerning, so that's something to watch, but if he stays healthy, he could be a big contributor in Tampa Bay.

TE Bauer Sharp

LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tight end Bauer Sharp was a sixth-round pick out of LSU, but he's certainly impressed so far in OTAs. He had a pretty impressive leaping grab on the sideline during the first week of OTAs, and in the third week, he got a couple of looks during red zone work and even scored a touchdown toward the left end of the end zone.

Sharp is set to compete with tight end Devin Culp for a spot on Tampa Bay's roster as the team's "move" tight end archetype. Culp suffered an injury during the first week of OTAs and hasn't been back since, and while he's been injured, Sharp has been impressive. Hopefully, Culp can come back healthy and compete for the job, but it's hard to deny that Sharp's raw athleticism doesn't give him the advantage in that competition.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.