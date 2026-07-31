3 Observations From Day 3 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up Day 3 of training camp on Friday. The first three days of camp are over, and the Bucs head into their first day of rest on Saturday.

A few Buccaneers players who have been injured showed their faces at practice today, but many aren’t participating.

BucsGameday was live on site as always at One Buc Place. Here are three observations from Day 3 of training camp before the short break:

Injured Players Showing Themselves

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) before the start of the game against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few Buccaneers players have been inside the building during camp, but that wasn’t the case for the first time this camp on Friday.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Vita Vea, both of whom injured themselves during Tampa Bay’s conditioning test before camp, were out with their teammates on the sideline. Neither participated.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison suited up with the team for stretches for the first time, but he remained sidelined and limited for the entire practice. He’s a name to keep an eye on, as he could return sooner rather than later.

Finally, defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson wasn’t participating on Friday. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that he was on a maintenance day much like Chris Godwin was on Thursday, so nothing to worry about there.

Deep Ball Continues to Thrive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay's deep ball showed out once again on Day 3 after a strong showing on Day 2.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hit three nice deep ball throws on Day 3. The first was one to Emeka Egbuka in the corner of the end zone on a go route, and he dropped it right in the bucket. The second one was to Chris Godwin, who stretched out to grab the ball near the right sideline on a deep post, and the third was to Jalen McMillan, who caught a deep ball for a touchdown on a similar route.

Mayfield's deep ball has been put into question over his past few seasons, but he's been on fire when it comes to connecting long over the last two days.

Defense Gets Some Pressure

Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers weren't quite in pads on Friday, opting to wear very small pads called "Spiders" before their first full padded practice on Sunday. But that added physicality helped the defense.

The Bucs defense got a jailbreak sack on the very first play of 11-on-11 work Friday, with the sack technically going to Elijah Roberts. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom flew in for a sack on Jake Browning midway through practice, too, showing Bowles' creative blitz packages paying off.

When the pads come on Sunday, the defense may get even more opportunities to bring the heat, but the offensive line will get its best chance to defend them, too.

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