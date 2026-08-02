3 Observations From Day 4 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a day off Saturday after their first three days of camp, but they're right back at it on Sunday for Day 4.

The Bucs got rained out outdoors, so they held training camp indoors for Day 4. The Bucs saw one injured player hit the field for the first time all camp, had some trouble with the deep ball and saw some excellent coverage from the defensive side of things

BucsGameday was live on site at One Buccaneer Place on Sunday as always for all the action on Day 4. Here are three observations from the day as training camp continues through August:

Injury Updates on Day 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday was a big day for cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Morrison has been out with a hamstring injury over the first three days of camp, but he was a full participant on Sunday for individual drills for the first time so far this camp. He still did not participate in team drills.

Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea, both of whom hurt themselves during Tampa Bay’s conditioning test prior to camp, were not participating. Vea was present, but Wirfs didn’t make an appearance.

Chris Godwin and A’Shawn Robinson, both of whom get scheduled vet days throughout camp, were both participating on Sunday.

Deep Ball Was Nowhere Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay could not get the deep ball going whatsoever during Day 4.

The Bucs went 1/7 on deep passes throughout the day. A notable one was a throw by Baker Mayfield to Jalen McMillan — McMillan initially had it, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrestled it from his hands and got a pick. The lone success was on a deep crossing route to wideout David Sills, who took it for a touchdown down the left sideline.

Tampa Bay had a very good deep-ball day on Day 2, but that wasn’t the case for Day 4. There will be plenty of opportunity to get back in that rhythm as camp continues.

Bucs Defense Sticky in Coverage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay’s defense did a great job in coverage on Day 4.

The defense netted two interceptions, one coming from Winfield as mentioned above and another from new Bucs safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who jumped in front of a pass from Jake Browning.

Coverage was sticky elsewhere. Josh Hayes, Caden Fordham, SirVocea Dennis and Damarion Williams, among others, had a lot of pass breakups. It was the defense’s day on Day 4, and the secondary and linebackers in particular showed out.

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