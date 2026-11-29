An NFL player can be penalized for a number of different things during an NFL game. Sometimes, the yards are the end of it — and sometimes, more punishment comes afterward.

Three Tampa Bay Buccaneers players learned that lesson the hard way after their 31-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The trio got into a bit of a scuffle after a play, and all three got dinged for fines by the NFL the following week.

3 Buccaneers Fined For Lions Fight After Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) looks on prior to the during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With about three minutes left in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Vita Vea talked Jahmyr Gibbs behind the line of scrimmage. The whistle blew, but he carried Gibbs a bit longer and threw him to the ground, which resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty.

The NFL fined Bucs DT Vita Vea $11,941 for unnecessary roughness — this late hit on Jahmyr Gibbs last week. pic.twitter.com/HHKlMz7bZw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2026

Edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive linemen Elijah Roberts also made contact with Lions players in the ensuing scuffle, including Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions would score on that drive and go up 31-14.

All three players were fined for the incident, in accordance with their previous offenses. Vea was fined $11,941, Muhammad was fined $10,000 and Roberts was fined $6,153, per Fox Sports' Greg Auman.

Three Bucs players were fined for unnecessary roughness on the same play vs. Detroit last week -- Vita Vea $11,941, Al-Quadin Muhammad $10,000 and Elijah Roberts $6,153. (differing amounts are based on previous offenses) — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 28, 2026

“At the end, it got a little rough on the last one when the game was over on both sides, and we’ve got to control our composure way better than that," Bowles said after the game in Week 11. "We'll talk about that, and we understand that.”

The situation is a unique one for Tampa Bay. The Bucs were fined three times for that fourth-quarter play alone, and they'd totaled only five fines the entire season before that incident. For now, it's isolated, but the Bucs will have to be careful about after-play tension to avoid any further penalties, both in games and out of them.

The Bucs play the Carolina Panthers in a must-win game in Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 on Monday night. A win keeps them in the NFC South fight, while a loss may bury them entirely.

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