It's another week and another loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a very forgettable 2026 season. The Bucs simply looked outmatched in this matchup against a very legitimate Super Bowl contender in the Detroit Lions, and they fell flat coming out of the bye week.

Let's go over how each position group did with the weekly grades.

Nov 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: B-

I don't think that it's crazy to say this was Baker Mayfield's best game of the season. Mayfield finished with 20 completions for 187 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, there were still some moments when Mayfield held on to the ball for a bit too long.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: B

Bucky Irving had an overall solid game, finishing with 18 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown as well as three catches for 32 yards. Kenny Gainwell also did some good work with four runs for 16 yards, as well as four receptions for 43 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: C

This group was hard-carried by Ted Hurst III, who finished with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. finished with five receptions for 31 yards combined. This group continues to be one of the biggest disappointments this season.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) reacts after making a catch against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: D

This group took a massive step back in blocking this week and still didn't add anything to the passing attack. Cade Otton, Payne Durham and Bauer Sharp struggled with a solid group of Lions linebackers in this game.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) defends as quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: C-

This group did a little bit better later in the game, but it was a very rough start. A Luke Goedeke holding penalty wiped out an 80-yard Bucky Irving touchdown run and Mayfield was sacked four times in this game, and that was without Aiden Hutchinson for the Lions' front.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) tries to stop Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: C-

Frustrations boiled over in this group as both Vita Vea and A'Shawn Robinson got multiple penalties throughout the game. They did a better job than most at containing Jahmyr Gibbs, but Jared Goff had a pretty clean jersey, only getting sacked once by David Walker.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) slides for first down against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: C

While Josiah Trotter and Alex Anzalone were solid at making tackles in this matchup, they did struggle in coverage, giving up multiple plays to tight ends and check downs in the middle of the field.

Nov 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) defends against Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: C

Zyon McCollum was great throughout the game, as was Jacob Parrish before he left the game with a back injury. Benjamin Morrison came in relief and was really bad until he left with a hamstring injury of his own. Kevin Knowles II filled in after Morrison left with an injury and did a pretty solid job.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) celebrates with punter Riley Dixon (9) after kicking a thirty-four-yard field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: D

The Bucs still need a new punter, as this might have been Riley Dixon's worst game of the season. A positive is that Chase McLaughlin made all of his kicks.

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