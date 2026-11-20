The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at a paltry 3-6 record after their Week 10 bye. In most NFL divisions, that would be the end of the road for any playoff-hopeful team. Thankfully for the Bucs, they don't play in most NFL divisions.

The Bucs play in the NFC South, where the Carolina Panthers lead the division with a 4-5 record. The Bucs are very much in the race, and a division win would mean making the playoffs and hosting a playoff game.

The Bucs are going to have to win quite a few games outside of their four remaining division games to make that happen, though, and that includes their Week 11 game this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are 7-2 and present a tough challenge, so it would be an upset if the Bucs could pull it off.

If they do, though? Their playoff chances will increase dramatically.

Buccaneers' Playoff Chances Surge With a Win Over Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per The Athletic's Playoff Simulator, the Bucs have a 47% chance of making the playoffs. They're second in the division behind the Panthers, but despite that, they still have the highest playoff odds in the NFC South.

A win over the Lions would put that percentage much higher, though. Beating Detroit shoots Tampa Bay's number up 11 percentage points to 58%, as they'd go into their crucial Week 12 game against the Panthers either one game behind or tied for the lead. A loss would plummet them down seven percentage points to 40%.

The Lions have some significant stake in this game too, however. They currently have a 74% chance to make the playoffs in a division with all four teams winning six or more games — if they beat the Bucs, that number shoots up eight percentage points to 82%, while a loss brings it down 12 percentage points to 62%.

Even if the Bucs lose, though, hope is not lost. They'll play the division-leading Panthers in Week 12 on Monday Night Football, and even with a loss against the Lions, they'd still have a 53% chance to make the playoffs. Win two in a row, though? Tampa Bay would be looking at a 73% chance.

The Bucs will do their best to get that win on Sunday in Detroit at 1 p.m., but it won't be easy.

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