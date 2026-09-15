3 Buccaneers Who Deserve More Playing Time After Week 1 Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped the ball in Week 1 when they made their way up to Cincinnati, Ohio, losing 33-27 to the Bengals on a day that was marred by self-inflicted wounds.

Plenty went wrong for the Bucs in their 2026 opening game. Whether it was Baker Mayfield's three turnovers, horrid offensive line play or a lack of production from the defensive line, Tampa just couldn't catch a break.

While not everything was harmful to the eyes on Sunday, we did wish we had seen more, given how this team was perceived in the offseason, and that includes players we want to see more of following the first loss of the year.

WR Ted Hurst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, rookie wideout Ted Hurst saw plenty of action with Jalen McMillan missing the game due to injury. Hurst logged 75% of the snap count on offense, but unfortunately, he wasn't involved in the game until the fourth quarter.

Hurst's first catch was tremendous as he made a grab through a tight window on the sideline for a first down. He would go on to complete his three receptions on the day on subsequent back-to-back passes from Mayfield.

While it was a promising start for the young rookie, we would love to see Hurst get involved in the offense sooner.

OLB David Walker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Walker was the talk of the town this offseason as he looked to make his presence felt after missing his entire rookie season due to injury.

Unfortunately for Walker, his impressive offseason did not lead to more playing time.

Walker did not record a single snap defensively as the Bucs opted for a rotation of Rueben Bain Jr., Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson and Al-Quadin Muhammad. However, he did see time on special teams.

Given the poor performance from the outside linebackers and defensive line, one would have thought we would see Walker at some point. That didn't happen.

After the unit's poor outing against the Bengals, we would love to see what the redshirt freshman could offer.

TE Bauer Sharp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Bauer Sharp (84) Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Walker, rookie tight end Bauer Sharp had an impressive training camp and preseason but failed to see much of the field against the Bengals.

With the Bucs sticking to mostly 11 personnel throughout the contest, Cade Otton hogged the majority of snaps, with Sharp only seeing one offensive play. Sharp did contribute on special teams.

Otton wasn't clean on the day, owning a seriously bad drop and a false start. It would have been nice to see the young pass-catching tight end get some more run, and I wouldn't be surprised if we do see more of Sharp as the season plays out.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.