3 Buccaneers Who Must Step Up Against the Bengals in Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Many players will need to step up for the Bucs to get the job done and get the win, but who exactly will be the most important for the team to succeed in Week 1?

Let's dive into it here.

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) looks on before a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Zyon McCollum

McCollum is the highest-paid cornerback on the team and has a very tough matchup for himself in Week 1. The Bengals have arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in Ja'Marr Chase, and it will be the job of McCollum to slow him down in this game. McCollum struggled last year and is looking to prove that he can continue to be the top corner on this Buccaneers roster.

Besides McCollum and Parrish, the Bucs are also very thin in depth. Many players still have a lot to prove, like Benjamin Morrison, Ayden Garnes and others.

If McCollum can have a good game against the Bengals, it should help the room have more stability going forward for the remainder of the season.

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signs a fan's hat before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield just got the biggest contract in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. With that comes the commitment from the franchise that Mayfield is going to be the face of it for at least the next few years.

Mayfield has had plenty of success against the Bengals in the past during his tenure with the Browns, but he still needs to prove that he can continue to lead the Bucs to prominence. A win against a solid Bengals team would go a long way in showing the team will continue to grow and thrive under Mayfield's leadership.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NT Vita Vea

Vea arguably has the most important job this weekend against the Bengals, and that's helping get after quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bucs trusted Vea and gave him an extension through next season to end a hold-in that occurred over training camp and preseason.

Now, Vea is going up against a Bengals offensive line that holds a lot of questions, specifically at the interior. If Vea is able to push the pocket inside, it will help create opportunities for players like Yaya Diaby and Rueben Bain Jr. and will help greatly in keeping Burrow off his rhythm.

No one has ever really questioned whether or not Vea is a good player. He has proven every year that he is the anchor of this defense and is a tremendous help not just in run defense, but in the pass rush game as well. Now, the Bucs need to have Vea at the peak of his powers to help defeat the Bengals.

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