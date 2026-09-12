3 Reasons for Buccaneers Skepticism in Week 1 vs. Bengals: Can This Secondary Handle the Task?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough task ahead of them on Sunday when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

There are plenty of reasons the Buccaneers should feel up to that task. They have a revamped defense for 2026, with additions like linebacker Alex Anzalone, edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson all set to improve that unit. They added running back Kenny Gainwell on offense to supplement Bucky Irving, and the team will also have its full starting offensive line back for the first time in two years.

Naturally, though, there are also some reasons for concern. The Bucs are heading into a hostile environment on the road, and there are a few things to be wary of as they play a talented Bengals team.

Here are three reasons to be skeptical of the Bucs heading into Week 1:

A Young Cornerbacks Room vs. Elite Wideouts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to argue Tampa Bay's secondary could get a better test in Week 1 than the one they're about to get against the Bengals.

Tampa Bay's cornerbacks room consists of Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison, the latter of whom is a rotational outside corner. McCollum is the oldest of those players at 27, and he has the most experience with five complete seasons under his belt — Parrish and Morrison both have just one.

The Bengals boast one of the best wideout duos in the league with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase is a two-time first-team All-Pro and one of the best receivers in the league, and Higgins has caught 21 touchdowns over his last two seasons while playing just 27 games.

Parrish is moving outside full-time for the first time in his NFL career after playing at nickel last year, and McCollum is hoping for a bounce-back season after a poor 2026 showing in the back half of the year. On top of that, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. hasn't had a truly productive season since 2023 and safety Tykee Smith is playing his second year at the position this season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is elite, and he will get the ball to his wideouts. Can Tampa Bay's young, inexperienced secondary handle one of the NFL's best units? Or will it be a rough day for the defense?

Zac Robinson's Growing Pains

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers are also going with a new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, whom the team hired away from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. The team is excited about his offense, but there could be some apparent growing pains in Week 1.

The most interesting thing to watch is Robinson's plan to use wide zone at an increased rate in 2026, which aims to stretch out defenses horizontally toward the sideline and allow running backs to cut back in through the holes.

The Buccaneers tried to use a zone-heavy run game in 2024 under Liam Coen, but it didn't work out like Coen wanted and the team switched to a gap scheme — that switch allowed them to become one of the NFL's best running teams. A lot of teams are going to a wide zone scheme in 2026 in an effort to stretch out defenses horizontally, but will it work out for a Bucs line that struggled with it previously?

There's also curiosity about what types of formations Robinson will favor. He heavily utilized the pistol formation in Atlanta, with the quarterback off-center and the running back lined up behind him, but the Bucs have shown a lot of under-center looks so far. Will Robinson use more tight ends on the field in 12 and 13 personnel, or will he mainly focus on Cade Otton in 11?

These are all questions Robinson will be looking to answer himself in 2026. And it might take a little bit to find those answers, and that may not be a good thing in Week 1.

A Lack of Depth in Crucial Places

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers like the roster they currently have quite a bit, but there are some big concerns with depth that could manifest if starters from certain position groups get hurt against the Bengals.

The Bucs have just three safeties on the roster, so any injury to Winfield or Smith could be quite bad. Tampa Bay's offensive line depth was criticized heavily due to poor preseason performances, and that depth isn't even fully healthy, with tackle Justin Skule ruled doubtful for Sunday's contest. If a starting offensive lineman missed time, the resulting backup could be a liability.

This will be a problem for Tampa Bay throughout the entire year. But if a player goes down against the Bengals, Cincinnati is a good team that will likely make Tampa Bay pay in Week 1. The Bucs will hope this isn't a problem, but it's good to be prepared for anything in the NFL, and there are a few positions where Tampa Bay may not be.

The Bucs play the Bengals at 1 p.m on Sunday in Cincinnati.

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