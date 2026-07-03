3 Reasons the Buccaneers Will Beat Out the Panthers in the NFC South 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had won the NFC South for four years in a row heading into 2026, but they wouldn't get a fifth championship. The Carolina Panthers usurped them, winning the NFC South and heading to the playoffs.

The Panthers did that with an 8-9 record, however. And while head coach Dave Canales and company have added more talent through the NFL Draft, there are still quite a few questions facing this Panthers team that did not win the NFC South convincingly — and the Buccaneers could take advantage.

The Panthers come into 2026 as defending division champs, but their reign is far from ironclad heading into this new campaign. Here are three reasons why the Bucs will likely have the upper hand against the Panthers this year:

Bryce Young is Not the Answer

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Bryce Young showed some flashes last year in specific games, but he still had quite a poor year in 2025, and there's no reason to think that type of play won't continue into 2026.

Among 45 qualifying quarterbacks, Young was 32nd in EPA/play (-0.042), 36th in success rate (45%), 29th in passer rating (87.8) and 35th in yards per attempt (6.3), per SumerSports. He only had four games all year where he had 200 or more yards passing,

The Panthers are committing to Young for another year, and while he'll boast the benefits of a new offensive tackle in Monroe Feeling in the first round and more weapons like Chris Brazzell, he hasn't proven that he can even be an average NFL quarterback on a consistent basis at any point during his career.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 against Young in his career, and with a revamped defensive line and edge rushing room, they have even more firepower to torment him. The Bucs shouldn't expect a big leap from him in year four, and they should take care of business whenever they face him.

Their First Place Schedule Will Wear Them Down

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers won the division at 8-9 last year over the Buccaneers and played the Los Angeles Rams very closely in their first playoff game. That season means that they play a first-place schedule in 2026, though, and they may not be equipped to handle it.

The Panthers already play a brutal NFC North and AFC North, just like the Buccaneers do. But their common opponents are the first-place opponents from the NFC East, AFC West and NFC West, so they're set to play the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos (who made the AFC Championship) and the Seattle Seahawks (who won the Super Bowl).

By the time the Panthers first place the Bucs in Week 12 on Monday Night Football, they'll have already played juggernauts like the Eagles, Broncos, the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens. They could play the Bucs having just gone through some brutal games, and that will only work in Tampa Bay's favor.

Their schedule, combined with their quarterback's poor play, could see the Buccaneers take advantage in a big way in 2026.

Questions Still Plague Their Defense

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) talks with defensive coach Ejiro Evero during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers addressed multiple parts of their defense with splash free agency signings like edger rusher Jaelen Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd and draft picks like former Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter and former Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee.

But there are still quite a few questions surrounding defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his unit.

The Panthers were 30th in the league last year in opponent third-down conversion rate (45.74%) and dead last the year prior (50.22%). The Panthers were tied for 30th in sacks, had the worst pressure rate in the NFL and finished a measly 22nd in defensive DVOA. The Panthers got players to help, but there's a very good argument that Carolina isn't one or two players away from a competitive defense.

Ejiro got extended for handling a defense that many presumed to be better than their talent. Now that the talent is there, Ejiro has to prove he can keep producing — and that stats seem to be against him in that department.

If the Buccaneers and Zac Robinson can cook up a premier offense this season, they might face off against a Panthers defense still trying to find its identity. And if that is the case, the Bucs could feast in their divisional matchups.

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