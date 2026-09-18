3 Reasons to be Optimistic About a Buccaneers Win Over Browns in Week 2

There are no easy games in the NFL, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to get back in the win column against an opponent that had a bit of a rough go of things in Week 1.

The Bucs may have lost a close one to the Bengals 33-27, but the Cleveland Browns got whalloped by the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-10 in Week 1. Both teams come into this Week 2 matchup 0-1 and both have problems, but the Browns might have more — and the Buccaneers have a few reasons why they should end up on top in Week 2.

Here are three reasons why the Bucs should have some optimism coming into this matchup:

Jalen McMillan is Likely Back

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) make a catch during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers should have another weapon back in their wide receivers room on Sunday. WR Jalen McMillan is questionable for Week 2 against the Browns, but he had a full week of practice and, as a result, is likely to play against Cleveland.

McMillan missed most of 2025 with a neck injury he suffered in the preseason, but he caught eight touchdowns the year before in 2024. He's a downfield threat that the Bucs didn't have in Week 1 against the Bengals, and he could be the piece the offense needs in Week 2.

Baker Mayfield Will Have a Chip on His Shoulder

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to throw in the first quarter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Baker Mayfield keeps receipts. Mayfield was traded away from the Browns in 2022 in favor of quarterback Deshaun Watson, and his brief stint as a journeyman ended in Tampa Bay where he's found his home (and a three-year, $165 million extension to boot).

This will be the first time that Mayfield plays against Watson, and it's a game we know he has circled. On top of that, Mayfield turned the ball over three times on Sunday, and it's a game he'll want to move past in the biggest way possible — by putting up a very strong performance on Sunday.

Mayfield has always played well with motivation, and he'll have plenty on multiple fronts Sunday.

The Browns Look Very, Very Bad (So Far)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Browns were blown out in their first game 34-10 in Jacksonville, and there wasn't really anything to take away from it as positive for Cleveland.

The Browns had just 185 total passing yards and 87 rushing yards on the day. They were 0-2 in the red zone, had 11 penalties for 75 yards and turned the ball over twice (one pick, one fumble). The Browns offense was anemic with Watson under center, and a normally-stout defense had no answer for the Jaguars offense, giving up four passing touchdowns to Trevor Lawrence.

The Browns don't have much going for them heading into Week 2. The Buccaneers should absolutely take advantage.

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