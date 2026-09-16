Buccaneers Find Out Browns' Quarterback Plan for Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their season opener to the Cincinnati Bengals, but fortunately for them, they will have a great opportunity to get in the win column in Week 2.

The Bucs return home to Raymond James Stadium and will get a terrific opportunity to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns also lost their season opener against the Jaguars with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Watson's opening performance wasn't horrible, but it wasn't good enough to keep the question of who would be starting at quarterback for them against Tampa Bay.

However, we now know who will be leading the charge at QB for the Browns come Sunday.

Todd Monken Reveals QB Decision Ahead of Bucs Game

Despite the drama surrounding their quarterback room, Browns head coach Todd Monken revealed that Deshaun Watson would likely be the starter against the Buccaneers.

Browns HC Todd Monken told reporters that he anticipates QB Deshaun Watson will start Sunday at Tampa Bay. Monken said "there were some really good things on film." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2026

Monken noted that "there were some really good things on film", and he might be right considering Watson's stat line.

Watson completed over 70% of his passes for 205 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and added another 38 yards on the ground. The problem came from his interception and being sacked five times. His lone touchdown came during garbage time, and his interception came on the first drive of the game.

The talk has been whether or not Monken and the Browns would make the move to Shedeur Sanders, but Watson will get another chance to show that he should remain the guy in Week 2.

Bucs Must Get After Watson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs' front seven failed to pressure Joe Burrow all that much in Week 1, and they will be hungry to flip that script against the Browns.

None of the Browns' offensive linemen were tabbed with allowing a sack on Watson against the Jaguars, so the Cleveland quarterback will put himself in positions that will leave him vulnerable.

The Buccaneers must take advantage of this if they want to prove the Week 1 overreactors wrong. If they are able to finally come away with pressures and sacks, they will have a great chance of coming away with a comfortable victory at home for their first win of the season.

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