3 Receivers the Buccaneers Could Sign After Jalen McMillan's Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan has been placed on the injured reserve and is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

This is the second major injury that McMillan has faced in two years now, with the first being a bad neck injury that saw him miss the majority of the 2025 season last year.

In the absence of McMillan, the Bucs could look to add another receiver to the practice squad or the active roster. Let's take a look at some options that could make the most sense going forward:

Aug 7, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dean Patterson IV (8) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honorable mentions: Eric Rivers Jr., Dean Patterson IV and Garrett Greene, Buccaneers Practice Squad

The easiest move for the team would be to simply elevate the players they already have at their disposal. Rivers Jr., Patterson IV, and Greene did some good work in the preseason, and each player offers a different skill set from the others, which could benefit Tampa Bay based on the matchups it has going forward.

NFL Chicago Bears wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray-Ray McCloud III, Free Agent

McCloud was with Zac Robinson in 2024 and 2025 when Robinson was the offensive coordinator of the Falcons. During that stretch, he posted 68 receptions, 750 receiving yards and one touchdown in 21 games played and 14 starts.

If signed to the practice squad or active roster, McCloud III would give Tampa another veteran option who would be able to come along quickly, as he has recent experience working with Robinson and we've seen the team use this mentality recently with quarterback Easton Stick being on the practice squad.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandin Cooks, 49ers Practice Squad

Cooks would be a pretty big name to bring into Tampa Bay, and they would have to sign him to the active roster since he's on the 49ers' practice squad already.

However, Cooks would be another option who has started many games in the past and has worked briefly with Zac Robinson when they spent time together with the LA Rams. Cooks might not be the same player he once was in his prime, but he still could offer work as a crafty veteran in the time that McMillan misses.

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller (13) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scotty Miller, Free Agent

Who doesn't love a good reunion story? An NFC Championship hero for the Buccaneers, Miller currently finds himself without a team.

The team isn't afraid to bring back players from the Super Bowl era as well, as they've done in the past couple of seasons with Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and, most recently, Sean Murphy-Bunting. Miller would be a fun addition that could give some Bucs fans joy in what has been a pretty down season.

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