3 Things That Turned Our Heads at Week 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undergoing their second week of OTAs, the first day of which began on Tuesday. There was plenty to watch after a strong showing on the first day last week, and BucsGameday was live at One Buccaneer Place to catch all of the action.

Here are our three biggest observations from the second day of Buccaneers OTAs available to the media:

Bucs Have Bigger Turnout in Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Bucs already had a strong turnout last week, but as expected, it got even better to start Week 2 of OTAs.

Outside linebackers Yaya Diaby and Chris Braswell, both of whom missed the first day of last week due to an Islamic holiday, were back on Tuesday. Additionally, left tackle Luke Goedeke showed up as well, adding another veteran to the fold, and defensive back Keionte Scott, recovering from wrist surgery, was practicing for the first time media has seen this offseason

Outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad was not at OTAs last week and also wasn’t present on Tuesday.

Defense Wins the Day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) participates in training camp | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We said yesterday before Week 2 that we were looking for the secondary to make some plays, and that’s exactly what happened Tuesday — and they wasted no time.

Second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison picked off quarterback Baker Mayfield early on in OTAs, jumping a route near the sideline. The defense naturally hyped him up afterward, and it was the first pick we’ve seen during both practices available to the media.

Additionally, UDFA Cade Fordham got a pick on fellow UDFA Jalon Daniels in 7v7 work. Overall, it was a strong day for the defense.

Offense Struggles in Red Zone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during a combined NFL football training camp | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offense struggled just about all day on Tuesday, but they particularly floundered during the last red zone period. They were unable to score on the defense, with passes going to Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson both broken up by the defensive backs.

It's far too early to read into things too much, but the Bucs were just 24th in red zone scoring last year. Tampa Bay brought on offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to help fix that, and they also grabbed a big-bodied target in Ted Hurst to help in that area in 2026 and potentially beyond.

The defense played very well on Tuesday, but the offense will look to punch it in the end zone far more often as the offseason continues.

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