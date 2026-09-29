In the wake of franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield's injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are turning to undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels to hold down the fort while Mayfield is on the mend.

However, the team could look to add another quarterback via the practice squad or active roster. But what options are available to Tampa Bay? Let's go over them here.

Honorable Mentions: Easton Stick, Buccaneers Practice Squad, and Jake Browning, Free Agent

We already pointed to both of these players as options for the Buccaneers, so we won't rehash the discussion here. Stick has a history with Robinson from their time together with the Atlanta Falcons, and Browning was with the Buccaneers this offseason, preseason and training camp. However, Browning did refuse to sign with the team's practice squad when he lost the backup back to Daniels, so it is unlikely he would have changed his mind about returning.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback John Wolford (18) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John Wolford, Free Agent

Not only does John Wolford already have a history with the Buccaneers, as he was with the team during the 2023 season when Dave Canales was offensive coordinator, but he also has a history with Zac Robinson, as they both spent time together with the LA Rams from 2019 to 2022. Wolford would provide another veteran option in the building, along with Stick, who has experience in an LA Rams West Coast style of offense, something that Robinson is trying to run in Tampa.

Currently, Wolford has been a free agent and most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2025 season.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Trask (14) looks to pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Trask, Free Agent

What a full-circle moment it would be for Trask to return to the Buccaneers. Trask was a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers and remained with the team until 2024, when he was released. He actually spent time with Zac Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season and spent time with former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales during the 2026 preseason, where he put up decent stats.

A familiarity with head coach Todd Bowles, general manager Jason Licht and a recent connection with current offensive coordinator Robinson does not make Trask a bad option at all for someone who could pick up the offense quickly.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (16) throws the ball during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connor Bazelak, Free Agent

Bazelak was the fourth man in the quarterback battle this offseason with Mayfield, Daniels and Browning, and he also spent the entire 2025 season with the Buccaneers as well. Bazelak would make sense, as he already has experience in Robinson's Buccaneers offense and has thrown to the players who are currently on the roster — both starters and backups.

Bazelak has had a couple of workouts during the 2026 season with teams like the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, so there is still interest in Bazelak around the league as a potential backup option.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Levis, Jets Practice Squad

A former second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, Levis currently sits on the Jets' practice squad and has no real connections to the Buccaneers' staff or front office. However, Levis does have the pedigree of a former high-end draft pick and has an absolute rocket of an arm that could be fun to watch should he get a chance in Tampa.

While he would have the most ground to gain in terms of learning the offense, Levis does offer the most upside out of all the current options available to the Buccaneers.

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