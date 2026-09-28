Bucs Todd Bowles Gives Update On Baker Mayfield Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were trying to do everything in their power to come back against the Minnesota Vikings, but unfortunately fell short once again. The loss dropped them to 0-3 for the season.

But perhaps bigger than the loss itself is that the Bucs may have also lost their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, for a period of time due to injury.

Todd Bowles Reveals Baker Mayfield Hand Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles during the second half against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield appeared to have injured his throwing hand earlier in the contest, but it was late in the fourth quarter when it became obvious.

Mayfield could be heard screaming in pain on the ground after throwing an interception on third down, ultimately walking off under his own power while holding his hand.

He went straight back to the locker room as the game came to an end. And when speaking with the media following the game, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Mayfield dislocated his thumb.

“He [has] a dislocated thumb," said Bowles. "He is going to get an MRI tomorrow just to see exactly what inside is wrong with it, so we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the injury confirmed, it will come down to how serious the dislocation was to determine how much time Mayfield may miss. If there is a fracture or tearing of ligaments within the dislocation area, it would likely mean more time missed for the franchise quarterback.

However, the team does not know if a break is part of the problem just yet.

“I don’t know that yet," Bowles said. "The X-rays didn’t show that, so the MRI tomorrow [will] show more.”

Mayfield has yet to play up to his newly signed $55 million per year contract, but nonetheless, you never want to see your guy go down and miss extended time due to injury.

It's very likely that Mayfield will miss a couple of weeks due to the nature of the injury and it being his throwing hand. The hope is that it's not as serious as the initial consensus is, but no matter how much time is missed by him, the Bucs will hand the keys to the offense over to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels.

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