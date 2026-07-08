5 Most Important Backups on Buccaneers' Roster: Why Tez Johnson Remains Important

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added plenty of starting firepower to their squad in 2026 through free agency and the draft. That's all well and good, but depth is what wins championships in the NFL.

The Bucs have struggled with that over recent years, and their lack of it particularly reared its head when injuries plagued the team. Tampa Bay did try to address its depth as well this offseason, though, and now it has some options when it comes to the squad behind its starting 22.

Some of these depth players are new, and some of them have been with the Buccaneers for some time now — either way, they'll have to step up when it matters. Here are the five most important Buccaneers backups for the 2026 season:

LT Ben Chukwuma

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Benjamin Chukwuma (70) looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chukwuma was a UDFA out of Georgia State last year, and he got some game time earlier than he could have ever expected. He was thrown in as a swing tackle after Charlie Heck did not perform, and he made the most of it.

Last year, Chukwuma started two games for Tampa Bay. He earned a respectable 62.5 overall PFF grade for his efforts, and this year, he's expected to compete with Justin Skule to be the team's swing tackle. He certainly has the upper hand in that competition, and his youth gives him a lot of room to grow.

Tackle is one of the most important positions in football, and the Bucs will hope that neither Tristan Wirfs nor Luke Goedeke goes down in 2026. But if either do? The Bucs will be heavily relying on Chukwuma to hold steady until one of those players can return.

WR Tez Johnson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) poses for a television camera after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers' receiver room is loaded with talent. Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan should be the three starting players in Tampa Bay, and the Bucs also spent a third-round pick on wide receiver Ted Hurst this year.

All of that means that Tez Johnson, drafted last year in the seventh round, is the fourth or fifth wideout on the depth chart. But don't look past him.

Johnson caught five touchdowns last year with the Buccaneers, and he had a very strong offseason during OTAs and minicamp. His route-running acumen and shiftiness are still impressive, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson could still field a number of packages for him as he gets more acclimated to the NFL in Year 2 of his career.

Johnson could be a part of the offense and make some appearances even without injuries. But he'd have to step up big time if there were injuries to anyone in that receiving lineup, and if there is, there's no reason to think he can't perform.

G Billy Schrauth

Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both of Tampa Bay's guards last year, Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson, were injured very often (Mauch was out for the year with a torn ACL). As such, backup guards became very important for the Buccaneers, and they didn't impress much.

Those backup guards included players like Dan Feeney, whom the Bucs re-signed, and Luke Haggard. But the Bucs also brought in rookie guard Billy Schrauth out of Notre Dame in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this year, and he could be primed to be the first man up if that guard depth is needed again.

A captain at Notre Dame, Schrauth will likely compete with Feeney for the team's primary guard backup position this offseason. Feeney didn't impress last year when he had to play, though, and Schrauth could immediately propel himself up Tampa Bay's roster if he impresses during the preseason.

TE Ko Kieft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) celebrates scoring a touchdown against | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ko Kieft, unlike other backup tight ends Payne Durham, Devin Culp and the newly drafted Bauer Sharp, isn't as much about catching passes. He is, however, extremely valuable elsewhere, and he'll probably get used quite a bit.

Kieft broke his leg last year and didn't play for most of 2025, but when he does, he's quite handy. He is a blocking tight end who can be employed as a fullback or used as an extra blocker during heavier sets. He's also willing to play a lot of special teams, playing 68.83% of special teams snaps in 2024.

Kieft has good value as a backup player, and if he can stay healthy this season, fans should remember exactly how well he fits into multiple niches in Tampa Bay.

LB Christian Rozeboom

Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay's linebacker situation was awful in 2025, with an aging Lavonte David and a poorly performing SirVocea Dennis giving up the middle of the field more often than not. To combat this, the Bucs brought in two new starters in free agent Alex Anzalone and draft pick Josiah Trotter.

Anzalone is also getting up there in age, though, and Trotter is a rookie. If either of those options doesn't work out, the Bucs made sure to have a contingency by signing linebacker Christian Rozeboom. Rozeboom has put up over 120 total tackles in his last two seasons,

Rozeboom could be a valuable rotational piece for Tampa Bay, and his high motor makes him an ideal candidate to step in if either linebacker gets hurt or underperforms. This will be a big point of emphasis for the Bucs' defense in 2026, and while Todd Bowles likely hopes Anzalone and Trotter are good enough to game, Rozeboom could be instrumental in making sure the room's floor doesn't drop too low.

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