Ranking the NFL’s Five Best Tackle Duos for 2026

Offensive lines need more attention because they might be the most important unit on an NFL roster, perhaps even more important than the quarterback.

Without proper blocking, it’s difficult for quarterbacks to perform at their best. That’s why teams rarely let go of quality tackles and why teams scramble to find them before the trade deadline.

So, let’s give the blockers some love by ranking the best tackle duos for 2026.

But before we get to the list, here are three other pairings I strongly considered for the top five. The Jets’ duo of Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou appears to have a bright future, but they might still be a year away from breaking through because of poor surroundings. It was difficult to leave off the Chargers’ Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, but these two need to show they can stay healthy. And the Jaguars’ tandem of Cole Van Lanen and Anton Harrison is underrated, but Van Lanen is new to left tackle, and Harrison has been inconsistent at times.

All right, here are the five best tackle tandems in the league.

5. Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown

Buffalo’s bookend tackles don’t get enough credit for how successful this offense has been for half a decade.

Yes, Josh Allen can create for himself away from the pocket, but he also has the benefit of knowing he has extra time to extend plays because Dawkins and Brown are consistently winning their matchups. The Bills are also one of the better rushing teams in the league because of the lanes these tackles provide for James Cook, last year’s rushing champion.

It’s surprising that Dawkins has never been named an All-Pro, but he has been named to five consecutive Pro Bowls. He’s one of the more durable left tackles, never missing more than two games in any of his nine years played.

As for Brown, he quickly established himself as a reliable right tackle after his selection as a 2021 third-round pick.

4. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson

I might be overlooking Johnson’s age (he turned 36 in May) and injury-filled 2025, but he was still effective in the 10 games he did play last season.

With Johnson missing half the season due to a foot injury, the Eagles’ offensive line didn’t play up to the standard we have become accustomed to since Johnson entered the league in 2013. Eventually, Philly is going to have to find Johnson’s replacement, but that issue doesn’t seem so pressing with Mailata standing on the opposite side.

Mailata, the former rugby player, has consistently delivered stellar seasons since becoming the starting left tackle in 2020. He only allowed two sacks in 972 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Eagles have made two Super Bowl appearances with Mailata and Johnson as their bookend tackles, winning one.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke

This accomplishment alone explains why Wirfs is considered one of the league’s 20 best players : He’s the only player ever to be named a first-team All-Pro as a right and left tackle by the Associated Press .

Wirfs helped the Tom Brady–led Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in his rookie year in 2020 and is now providing elite blocking for Baker Mayfield. Last year, Wirfs was given a top-five grade in both pass blocking and run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.

Goedeke doesn’t have the individual accolades like Wirfs, but he’s been a dependable starter since the Buccaneers moved the 2022 second-round pick from left guard to right tackle in his second season, which prompted Wirfs’s positional change. The shuffling literally paid off when Goedeke was rewarded with a four-year, $90 million contract extension in ’25. Wirfs could see a new deal soon with no guaranteed money remaining beyond 2026 on his five-year, $140.6 million extension that he signed two summers ago.

Garett Bolles and the Broncos reached the AFC championship game last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey

Coach Sean Payton hasn’t gotten much wrong with his offensive line since arriving in Denver in 2023.

First, he rolled the dice on McGlinchey as a free agent, handing him a five-year, $87.5 million deal. It was a bit of a red flag that the 49ers were willing to let him go, but he was clearly much more than a byproduct of Kyle Shanahan’s successful offensive scheme.

Coaching matters in the NFL, and Payton has gotten the most from Bolles, who managed to overcome a few rocky years early in his career. The 2017 first-round pick has found another gear in recent seasons and turned into a first-team All-Pro last season. Bolles, who signed a four-year, $82 million extension in December 2024, didn’t allow a single sack in 1,126 snaps played last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

1. San Francisco 49ers: Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz

The 49ers have the league’s best left tackle playing in the most productive scheme for offensive linemen. The combination of Williams’s elite skills and Shanahan’s offensive mind has given San Francisco plenty of flexibility since Williams arrived from Washington in 2020.

At times, the rest of the offensive line seem interchangeable because of what Williams and Shanahan provide, but McKivitz has been a lot more than a plug-and-play replacement for McGlinchey, evident from the three-year, $45 million extension he received last year.

McKivitz has proved his worth by starting in every game since 2023, which says plenty for a team that has been decimated by injuries in recent years. Williams has dealt with injuries throughout his decorated career, but he was healthy for most of 2025.

With San Francisco having its bookend tackles available, it managed to overcome last year’s wave of injuries, advancing to the divisional round of the postseason after an upset wild-card win over the Eagles.

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