Baker Mayfield Reveals Numerous Injuries Suffered During 2025 Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a sharp downturn during the second half of 2025. The reason for that downturn has been the source of some debate.

Mayfield started out as an MVP candidate over the first frame of the season, carrying the Bucs to a 6-2 record and posting an EPA/play of 0.055. Then, he collapsed in the second half of the season, with his EPA/play dropping to -0.091 and his deep ball accuracy dropping to just 20.8% during the last nine games of the year. Mayfield also threw just two INTs in the first eight weeks and then nine in the next nine.

Josh Grizzard's playcalling and Mayfield's general tendencies as a quarterback have all been cited as a reason for this downfall, but many have pointed to injuries being the main concern. Mayfield was consistently on the injury report all year but missed only half a game, and many Bucs fans and pundits believed that playing through injuries caused his play to decline.

Mayfield is set to star in the new season of Quarterback on Netflix on July 14. And while it remains up to debate how much injuries affected his game last season, he confirmed on the show that he suffered through quite a lot of them.

Baker Mayfield Lists Every Injury He Had in 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield went over every injury he suffered during this season of Quarterback, and per WTSP's Evan Closky, there were quite a lot of them.

Mayfield revealed that he suffered a sprained PCL and MCL and a bone bruise in Tampa Bay's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. He played with the former injuries all year, and he re-aggravated the latter injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

After that, he suffered a tendon injury in his bicep the week after Houston against the New York Jets, and the bruising was apparently bad enough that he wore a sleeve over his arm to disguise it.

Finally, he suffered an AC joint sprain on his right shoulder against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. Mayfield missed the second half of that game, but he continued to play afterward.

In terms of injury news, Baker Mayfield dealt with a sprained MCL and PCL for most of the season, starting in Houston Week 2.



He also had a bone bruise in that Houston game which was aggravated against the Lions.



On a scale of 1-10, the knee pain was a 7 around the Patriots… pic.twitter.com/NAi7ZPddAq — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 13, 2026

It's clear that Mayfield played through quite a bit of injury in 2025, and those things certainly would have affected his ability to play at a high level as the season wore on. Mayfield has been known to play through other injuries in the past, so it's not surprising to hear that he toughed it out last year.

The Bucs did make a point to get a better backup quarterback in Jake Browning, however, in case things don't go well for Mayfield on the injury front this year. QB Teddy Bridgewater didn't look amazing against the Rams when Mayfield left the game last year, and Browning could be a more secure option.

Regardless, Mayfield is healthy now, and he's looking for a bigger deal as he's set to play on the last year of his current contract. He's set a deadline to get all that done by training camp, and that will begin on July 28.

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